Letsile Tebogo shares a cryptic message days after expressing dissent over latest Netflix Series

Letsile Tebogo shared a cryptic message in his recent update and hasn't conveyed any explanation for the same. The athlete recently expressed his dismay toward the new Netflix series named Sprint.

Tebogo rose to fame this year after becoming the 200m Olympic champion at the Paris Olympics, defeating Noah Lyles who secured a third-place finish after clocking a time of 19.70s. Tebogo, on the other hand, stood atop the podium after recording a time of 19.46s.

Following this, the Olympic champion competed at the Brussels Diamond League in the 200m, where he failed to nab the gold medal and attained a second-place finish behind Kenny Bednarek. Weeks after this, the athlete shared his thoughts on the Netflix series, calling it biased.

Just a few days later, Letsile Tebogo shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which read:

"Disappointed but not surprised."

Letsile Tebogo’s Instagram story

This message could seemingly be related to the series; however, no straightforward explanation has been shared by the athlete yet. After the Paris Olympics, Tebogo didn't just compete in Brussels; he also ran in the Lausanne Diamond League, where he again won the 200m dash by recording 19.64s. This was the fourth consecutive diamond league win for the Botswanian athlete.

Letsile Tebogo opened up about the new Netflix series

Letsile Tebogo recently expressed his thoughts on the new Netflix documentary series 'Sprint,' which features all the top track and field athletes, including himself. He shared his dissent over the series, calling it biased toward African athletes and saying that it was an American show as it featured more of the top American athletes, such as Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, and many more. The Botswanian athlete took to his X account and wrote:

"This is an American show."

Fans were quick to pour in their thoughts about this, and one of them, agreeing with the Olympic champion, replied to his tweet:

"Letsile Tebogo, Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith, and Mckenzie Long all deserve an apology from Netflix."

To this, Tebogo issued a reply and said:

"All the African athletes."

Letsile Tebogo etched his name in history books after becoming the first athlete to win gold for Botswana in any sport. After the Paris Olympics, Tebogo grabbed four consecutive wins in the Lausanne Diamond League, Silesia Diamond League, Zurich Diamond League, and Grand Prix Lombardia. He has also revealed his plan to compete in the 400m in 2025.

