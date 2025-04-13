Lexi Rodriguez makes feelings known about playing with former Nebraska Volleyball player Justine Wong-Orantes in LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts about playing with former Nebraska Volleyball player Justine Wong-Orantes in LOVB Omaha. The American Volleyball player expressed that she was excited to learn from experienced players like Wong-Orantes as she delved into her Pro career.
Rodriguez bid an emotional farewell to the Nebraska Volleyball team after a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the NCAA Division 1 Championships 2024-24. Weeks later, she announced her decision to turn pro and join LOVB Omaha.
She spoke about joining LOVB Omaha in an interview and revealed that during her early discussion while making a choice, the league was aware of her keenness toward playing for Nebraska. Moreover, she was aware of the presence of former Husker and highly experienced player Justine Wong-Orantes, which eventually led her to finalize her decision to join the team.
Lexi Rodriguez shared how she wanted to train and compete with Wong-Orantes, as it would help her improve a lot and learn from the senior player's valuable experience.
"LOVB knew I wanted to play for Nebraska; they brought it up, you know, Justine is on the team, and I was like, 'Yes, I know' and I want to play with her and in my mind I don't think there is anyone who is going to teach me more than Justine," she said.
Lexi Rodriguez's emotional farewell message to the Nebraska Volleyball team
Lexi Rodriguez shared an emotional farewell message to Nebraska Volleyball fans after the conclusion of the NCAA season. The American athlete reflected on her remarkable journey with the team and expressed her elation at getting the opportunity to represent Nebraska in the NCAA.
She thanked the Husker fans for showing up to their matches and extending unwavering support during tough times, which helped them as a team to overcome shortcomings swiftly.
"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program. Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," she said.
Furthermore, Rodriguez shared how she has now transformed as a player and expressed her excitement to witness the next part of her journey as a volleyball player.