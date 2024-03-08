Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas' former teammate, Paula Scanlan, has supported the former's participation in the Olympics while advocating for 'fairness' in female and male genders. The American swimmers were teammates at the University of Pennsylvania during their NCAA careers.

Thomas came under the spotlight after winning the NCAA Division I title. Being the first transgender woman to do so, her 500-yard freestyle victory was followed by a backlash. Things became more difficult after World Aquatics banned women who had gone through male puberty from participating in races.

Thomas hasn't competed since last year, but her college teammate is still supporting the 25-year-old's cause. Speaking in an interview with Young America's Foundation, Scanlan said that she believes Lia Thomas should be allowed to swim in women's events.

"I do think that Lia [Thomas] should be allowed to compete in swimming...I believe everyone should compete in sports."

However, she clarified that it should be based on male and female categories.

"I just believe it should be based on sex-based categories, male and female...to ensure fairness for everyone."

Scanlan appeared last year in an interview with Matt Walsh and revealed that she had come to know about Thomas in 2019 during a team meeting and felt shocked and uncomfortable about it. Scanlan received praise from University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gains as well, who also has been vocal about the participation of biological men in women's sports.

Lia Thomas pursues legal action

2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships-Lia Thomas in action

Earlier this year, Lia Thomas decided to pursue legal action against World Aquatics to be able to compete again. Speaking in an interview with Telegraph UK, her lawyer, Carlos Sayos revealed:

"Lia has now had the door closed to her in terms of her future ability to practice her sport and compete at the highest level. She’s bringing the case for herself and other trans women to ensure that any rules for trans women’s participation in sport are fair, proportionate and grounded in human rights and in science."

But she is back to pursue her Olympic dream. Thomas had expressed in an interview with Good Morning America in 2022 that she would like to swim at the Olympic trials.

"I intend to keep swimming. It's been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through," Thomas expressed.

With only a few days left for the U.S. swimming trials, it appears doubtful that Lia Thomas will be able to pursue her dream this year. That's unless her case is heard this week, which seems unlikely.