Lilly King makes her feelings known as Jassen Yep records third-fastest 200y breaststroke at NCAA Championships

Jassen Yep recently received praise from Lilly King after recording the third-fastest time in the 200-yard breaststroke event. He achieved this feat at the 2025 NCAA Division I Championships.

In the absence of five-time Olympic medalist Leon Marchand, Yep dominated the event after clocking 1:48.30 in the final round. He defeated Matthew Fallon and Carles Coll Marti, who posted 1:48.87 and 1:48.89, respectively. Yep now stands behind Marchand and Will Licon in the list of fastest 200-yard breaststrokes.

While Marchand clocked the fastest time of 1:46.35 at the 2024 NCAA Championships, Licon posted 1:47.91 at the 2017 NCAA DI Men's Championships. Yep surpassed Matt Fallon's 1:48.48, which he recorded at the 2024 NCAA Championships while competing against the Frech star. The Indiana University Swim & Dive shared a video of Yep's recent remarkable performance followed by a heartfelt celebration with his teammates and wrote:

"YEP. JASSEN JUST DID THAT. 🤯 Third-fastest 200 breast ever."

Multiple-time Olympian and Olympic medalist King shared the video on her Instagram story and admired the swimmer while penning an emotional message.

"I think we are all big time crying after that one," King wrote adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Screenshot of King's Instagram story.

"It's cool to be a part of that" - When Lilly King expressed her pride in registering a world record Women's 4 × 100m medley relay at the Paris Olympics

Lilly King of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set in Paris, France. (Image Source :Getty)

Lilly King helped the American team register a world record in the women's 4x100m medley event at the 2024 Paris Games. The U.S. squad posted 3:49.63, where King swam the breaststroke and clocked 1:04.90. In an interview with Indystar.com following the new record she expressed her joy and pride in the team for achieveing the notable feat.

“I was actually just thinking, ‘What was that record?’, before we broke it," King said. "It's cool to be a part of that relay and watch it get faster and faster, with pretty much the same people. It's awesome to see everybody improving. An awesome way to cap off the meet.”

The feat surpassed the previous record listed by another American team in 2019 by clocking 3:50.40. It also surpassed the previous Olympic record of 3:51.60, set by Australia in 2021. The victory marked King's third Olympic gold medal after the two at the Rio Games in 100m breaststroke and 4x100m medley.

