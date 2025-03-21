Lindsey Horan shares unseen pictures from romantic wedding ceremony with husband Tyler Heaps

Two-time Olympic medalist soccer player, Lindsey Horan recently shared glimpses from her wedding with husband Tyler Heaps through her Instagram handle. The couple married on December 28, 2024, at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The couple’s wedding was a three-day affair and the celebrations featured a soccer game, a welcome party along with a picturesque outdoor ceremony. She recently shared the pictures through her Instagram handle and captioned the post:

“Reliving the best day of our lives…(Plenty more to come) Thank you to the absolute best @foolishlyrushingin 🫶🏼”

Lindsey Horan is a midfielder for Olympique Lyonnais, a French professional football club, and is currently the captain of the United States national team. During her career, she has played with Colorado Rush, a women's football team based in Littleton, Colorado, Paris Saint-Germain, and NWSL’s Portland Thorn FC.

Horan met Tyler Heaps when she was playing for the Portland Thorn FC; he worked in the U.S. Soccer Federation analytics department. They got engaged in June 2023 and the news was announced by the soccer star. Heaps is currently San Diego FC's sporting director and general manager. He has also previously worked with the Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club.

Horan played notably with the Portland Thorn FC and scored the title-winning goal during their 2017 NWSL championship season. The prolific scorer was named the US Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2021. In 2013 she received the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

Lindsey Horan reflects on her path to the Olympic gold with team efforts

Lindsey Horan with the US team at the US Soccer Gold Medal Tour - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Horan is one of the top women's soccer players and made history as the first American female player to join the Paris Saint-Germain football club shortly after graduation.

During her four-year period with PSG, she scored 46 goals in 58 matches. During an exclusive interview with the Olympics, the soccer star reflected on the US National Team’s Olympic win. She mentioned:

“My teammates made it very easy for me [to lead]. It was a whole group effort, it wasn’t just me by myself. I have a lot of leaders on the team that helped me with that. The responsibility is such an honour. To walk out and play in a gold medal match as captain [was] one of the coolest things of my life.”

Horan was 15 years old when she was selected to the US U-17 women's team and etched history by registering 12 goals in nine games. She was the leading player during the 2014 U-20 Women’s World Cup team and started all four games for the USA.

