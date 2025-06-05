  • home icon
  Lindsey Vonn aces tennis drill during skiing off-season, returns every shot in latest session

Lindsey Vonn aces tennis drill during skiing off-season, returns every shot in latest session

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Jun 05, 2025 18:22 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is enjoying a break from skiing training and trying out new sports, from cycling to surfing. Vonn has now shared a video of her acing a tennis drill. The alpine ski racing legend Vonn is taking her time off after a stellar second-place comeback at the super-G in the World Cup finals in Sun Valley.

Because of recurring knee injuries, Vonn had decided to retire from Alpine ski racing. However, a crucial surgery, assisted with a robot arm, changed the course of events for Vonn. The alpine ski racer announced that she would be making a comeback in the sport. The partial knee replacement surgery helped her get back to the slopes.

In a recent Instagram story, Vonn was seen practising at a tennis court and testing herself against a ball machine.

"The ball machine that never ends!" Vonn wrote on Instagram.
Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn&#039;s Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/ig)
Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/ig)

Vonn won her first Olympic gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 and has secured four overall World Cup wins. In 2011, she also received the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. The alpine ski racer is taking up new sports as side-quests, while her main focus is on the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026.

Lindsey Vonn reflected upon the importance of her 'Shark' tattoo

The American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently reflected on her first tattoo and shared its importance. In an Instagram post, Vonn opened up about her first permanent tattoo that she got ten years ago on her fingers. Relating life to the nature of sharks to swim forward because they cannot go backwards, the forty-year-old alpine ski racer shared her perspective about life.

"Nothing good comes from dwelling on the past. We can’t change what’s happened to us but we can accept it, learn from it and move forward. My shark tattoo represents that motto. Sharks have to keep moving forward to survive, they can’t swim backwards or they will die, and they always go after what they want. 💪🏻 So be the shark 🦈 !! " she shared in an Instagram post.

Lindsey Vonn's spring training camp at Schwemmalm Ski Area in Italy has come to an end. The popular alpine ski racer made a lot of progress before the summer training break, and since her comeback from the career-ending injury. With Milano Cortina 2026 just around the corner, Vonn will be looking forward to securing a podium finish at the Winter Olympics, adding another medal to her three Winter Olympic medals.

Shantnu Dobhal

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

Edited by Rupesh
