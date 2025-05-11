Lindsey Vonn attends Beyonce concert in special 'cowgirl' outfit

After a busy season of skiing, Lindsey Vonn is making the most of her time away from the sport. The American recently attended a Beyoncé concert and was quick to share glimpses of the same with fans, showing off her ‘cowgirl' outfit.

Ad

Vonn is widely regarded to be one of the greatest skiers to ever take to the slopes. The 40-year-old first dominated the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup circuit between 2000 and 2019, where she claimed 82 wins, 137 podiums, 16 discipline titles and 5 overall titles. While she initially retired from skiing in 2019 due to knee issues, Vonn made a comeback to the snow last year after undergoing a partial knee replacement.

After returning to skiing, Lindsey Vonn led a busy schedule, balancing training and competitions. However, with the World Cup season wrapped up, the American is now enjoying some downtime away from the slopes, and is making the most of the opportunity. Most recently, she attended a Beyoncé concert, where she donned a white tank top, black jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. Sharing snaps from her outing on Instagram, she wrote,

Ad

Trending

“In my cowgirl era. There's a reason she's the Queen B!”

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of her time in Miami

Vonn at the Miami F1 Academy race (Image ource: Getty)

In early May, Lindsey Vonn headed to Miami for a busy week. The skier kicked off her time in ‘The Magic City’ with a wake-surfing adventure, where she encountered some dolphins.

Ad

She then headed to the F1 Paddock, where she attended the ‘Women Drive’ event and the Miami Grand Prix. Vonn wrapped up her trip with a visit to the Chase Stadiums, where she met Lionel Messi and participated in an honorary coin toss between the Inter Miami CF and the NY Red Bulls.

On Friday (May 9), Vonn took to Instagram to share glimpses from her time in Miami, writing,

‘Miami F1 weekend photo dump. It was another fun weekend that's for sure! Bucket list items checked off the list, time in the garages and handing out the trophies for Saturday's race. Always proud to support women in sports with the @f1academy. Until next time.”

Ad

On the skiing end of things, Lindsey Vonn ended her 2024-2025 World Cup season on a high, claiming a silver medal in the super-G at the World Cup Finals, the last race of the season. Up next, Vonn will likely return to action in late October, when the 2025-2026 FIS World Cup season begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More