Lindsey Vonn cheers up Nina Dobrev as she gets hospitalized after a bike accident

By Abhishek Rathore
Modified May 21, 2024 17:55 GMT
Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn and Actress Nina Dobrev
Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn and Actress Nina Dobrev

The former American alpine skiing icon Lindsey Vonn sent her heartfelt wishes to 'The Vampire Diaries' fame Nina Dobrev, who got hospitalized after being involved in a bike accident. Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram handle on Monday (May 20) to make the revelation.

She posted a couple of pictures. In the first one, she could be seen sitting on a bike, but the second one had everyone worried as she was captured lying on a hospital bed with a cervical collar and leg brace in place. She was also wearing a blood pressure kit on her right arm and an IV on the left one. However, the details with regard to Dobrev's accident are unknown as she has chosen to keep them private.

However, the Canadian actress assured her fans that she was doing 'OK' before adding that it would take a while for her to recover from the unfortunate incident. Vonn, on her part, posted an Instagram story to encourage Dobrev:

"I know you're gonna crush this comeback", she wrote.
Lindsey Vonn&#039;s Instagram Story
Lindsey Vonn's Instagram Story

Lindsey Vonn's similar ordeal

Lindsey Vonn is widely regarded as one of the best alpine skiing athletes in the world. Her three Olympic and eight world championship medals speak volumes about her athletic brilliance. However, over the course of her career, she also had to swallow the bitter pill of injuries, especially in her knee. She recently underwent a knee replacement surgery as a result of those injuries.

On April 8, 2024, the 39-year-old prodigy posted a video on Instagram informing her fans about the same. She wrote:

"Well guys, I got my knee replaced… surgery went very well and I will update you with more details soon. Thank you Dr Roche and your entire team for taking such good care of me."

It's been a while since the update, and the skier is now all healed up and recovered. So much so that the American legend was recently seen trying her hands at wake surfing, which she said she had wanted to do ever since her knee was operated on.

