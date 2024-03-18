Lindsey Vonn congratulates Jessie Diggins after remarkable World Cup overall title win

American retired alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently congratulated Jessie Diggins on becoming the 2023-24 FIS Cross-Country World Cup overall champion.

In a competition where European nations have dominated, Diggins clinched her second Crystal Globe (overall World Cup) after securing a victory in the Women’s 20km Mass Start Free in Falun, Sweden. With this victory, she also broke Kikkan Randall’s previous American record by claiming her sixth individual victory of the season.

Collecting a total of 2746 points, she finished ahead of Swede Linn Svahn who collected 2571 points. Svahn’s compatriot Frida Karlsson came third in the standings with 2309 points.

Diggins bagged her first overall title back in 2021, becoming the first American woman to accomplish this feat.

Lindsey Vonn, who clinched the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, reacted to this sensational achievement by Diggins, as she congratulated the cross-country skier on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

“Congrats Jessie!!”

Expand Tweet

Post her accomplishment, three-time Olympic medalist Diggins stated in an interview (via FIS Ski organization):

”It’s been a hard year and today my only goal was to go out there and have the most fun, and I really did.”

She added:

“I was smiling at the coaches out there and I just wanted to finish with nothing left, and that was really painful but it was so fun to go out there and just try to ski hard, ski well, and make a brave race.”

She further thanked her tech team, stating:

“That is all I wanted to do so huge thanks to the ’techs’, they made amazing skis, it feels really cool to end this season as one big team.”

Lindsey Vonn has the most race wins in Downhill and Super-G disciplines

Lindsey Vonn of the USA poses with the Women's World Cup Downhill Crystal Globe trophy after the Women's Downhill Race on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn holds the most race wins in Downhill (43) and Super-G (28), the highest by any alpine skier in these disciplines.

This includes a record-breaking eight World Cup season titles in downhill, beginning from 2008 to 2013 and again in 2015 and 2016, and five titles in Super-G from 2009 to 2012 and 2015.

In her illustrious career, Vonn secured 82 wins in the World Cup circuit which was a women's record until Mikaela Shiffrin broke the record in January 2023. Only Shiffrin (97) and Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86) have more victories in the World Cup than Vonn.