Lindsey Vonn congratulates Mikaela Shiffrin and her boyfriend Aleksander Kilde on their engagement

Lindsey Vonn has congratulated her friend and star Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin on her engagement to her boyfriend Aleksander Kilde.

Shiffrin's engagement announcement via Instagram took the internet by storm. Fans were elated to hear the news and congratulated the couple, wishing them well for this new phase of their life.

Lindsey Vonn took to X to congratulate the couple and shared her excitement on hearing the news.

"Wow! Congrats on your engagement @MikaelaShiffrin and @AleksanderKilde," she tweeted.

Both Shiffrin and Kilde suffered notably suffered setbacks due to skiing accidents earlier this year.

Kilde suffered a devastating crash while skiing downhill in Wengen, Switzerland. Due to the heavy impact of the crash, he had to undergo urgent surgery for nerve damage. All in all, he had dislocated his shoulder, torn two ligaments, and a calf injury, and is still recovering from the accident.

On the other hand, Shiffrin had an MCL sprain and bone bruising after her ski accident in Italy. She had to undergo a six-week rehab training program to recover from the injuries.

Vonn notably offered support for Shiffrin when she suffered a downhill crash while competing at the World Cup in Italy.

Lindsey Vonn lauds Mikaela Shiffrin for equaling her record

Lindsey Vonn during the function of A Year In TIME

Lindsey Vonn is arguably one of the greatest Alpine skiers in the world. With an amazing long career and great records to her name, she became one of the flag bearers of the sport.

Even after retiring from the sport in 2019, the American is very active on social media and does not shy away from expressing her thoughts and applauding fellow star performers.

In March 2024, Mikaela Shiffrin made a comeback at the Alpine skiing World Cup in Are, Sweden, after suffering a devastating skiing accident in Italy.

Shiffrin clinched the gold medal in the slalom after clocking an impressive 1:42.95. In the process, she equaled Lindsey Vonn's season title record of eight crystal globes.

Vonn took to X to appreciate and congratulate Shiffrin.

“An incredible achievement!! Congrats!! @MarcelHirscher also has 8 globes, gotta give him credit too,” she tweeted.

Furthermore, Vonn gave a shout-out to former Alpine skier Marcel Hirscher who won eight globes as well. Marcel Hirsher boasts a career record of a total of 20 titles out of which he won six titles in slalom, six in giant slalom, and eight overall titles.