Lindsey Vonn drops 1-word reaction as Mikaela Shiffrin & Breezy Johnson win first-ever gold in combined team event at World Championships

Lindsey Vonn expressed her feelings for Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson with a one-word reaction as the pair won the first-ever women's team combined title at the 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships. It was Shiffrin's record-tying 15th medal, while Johnson won her second.

The women's team combined event features one downhill race followed by a slalom. Shiffrin was third-fastest in the slalom, while Johnson clocked the fourth-best time in the downhill to win the event in a combined time of 2:40.89.

Vonn, who finished 16th in 2:43.87 with AJ Hurt for Team USA 3, was delighted over Team USA 1's victory and wrote in an Instagram story shortly after the race on Tuesday:

"Congrats @breezyjohmsonski @mikaelashiffrin 🥇💪"

Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story

The 40-year-old had campaigned to race with Shiffrin in a skiing "dream team" for the new event, and the two had even agreed to team up. However, Shiffrin later decided to withdraw and focus on her individual races before reversing her decision at the last moment on Monday.

The 29-year-old was paired with newly crowned downhill world champion, Johnson, making Vonn furious. She expressed her displeasure in a now-deleted post on X, writing (ESPN):

"Why am I not surprised?"

However, the 40-year-old regretted her decision to express her displeasure on social media and clarified that her only problem was with the lack of communication.

"It's a little unprofessional" - Lindsey Vonn on lack of communication in combined team event selection process

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Source: Getty

Speaking with reporters in Saalbach after her downhill run on Tuesday, Lindsey Vonn revealed that she learned about the pairing up of Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson through Instagram. The 40-year-old said she supported the selection process but deserved to be informed about the decision beforehand.

"I didn't have a problem with the selection process," Vonn said. "It was 100% the right decision. Breezy and Mikaela should be the pair.

"They're the fastest two skiers ... my only problem was that it wasn't communicated to me. I found out about it on Instagram. And I just think it's a little unprofessional. It's just a simple phone call or text message. I think that's not a really difficult thing to ask for."

The three-time Olympic medalist came out of retirement last year following a partial knee replacement surgery. She registered a best finish of 4th during a Super-G World Cup race in St. Anton last month.

