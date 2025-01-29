Lindsey Vonn drops a three-word reaction to social activist Malala Yousafzai's improvement in skiing skills

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to social activist Malala Yousafzai's skiing skills. This comes just a few days after her FIS Ski World Cup campaign in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, where she finished 13th in her super-G race.

Vonn, herself an advocate for women's sports, has spoken of Yousafzai's activist duties and contributions in the past. Yousafzai, a 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is an avid worker for girls' education and rights. The Mingora-born activist recently made some time to do some skiing on the slopes.

Yousafzai took to her Instagram handle to share a post flaunting the improvement she had in her skiing skills from 2024 to this year. She stated in the caption:

Trending

"I didn’t grow up playing sports. One of the best parts of my 20s is discovering all the things my body can do and conquering my fears (like skiing)"

Vonn shared this post and her story and added a three-word reaction. She wrote further in the story:

"You're crushing it @malala"

Screenshot of Vonn's Instagram story feat Malala Yousafzai (Image via: Vonn's Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn is currently in line to compete at the 2025 FIS Ski World Championships in Saalbach scheduled between Feb 4-16.

Lauren Macuga shares her thoughts after Lindsey Vonn made her comeback to skiing

Lindsey Vonn during her FIS Ski World Cup super-g race at the Cortina d'Ampezzo in January 2025 (Image via: Getty Images)

22-year-old alpine ski racer Lauren Macuga recently shared how Lindsey Vonn's return to skiing affected her. In an interview, Macuga shared that Vonn was her inspiration while growing up and also mentioned that she made it to the US team when Vonn had already retired.

Additionally, Macuga said that following Vonn's comeback to the slopes in 2024, she got to train with her, which she termed as a 'cool' experience. She said (via Olympics.com):

"She was my idol growing up, and I mean, I made the team the year she was off the team, so I never got to be on the team with her. And then the moment she said, ‘I'm coming back,’ I was like, ‘No way, this is so exciting!’ And then all of a sudden, we were training together. I was like, ‘This is so cool! She’s obviously the best, and she knows what she’s doing."

Lauren Macuga is a Junior World Skiing Championships bronze medalist (2022). She also recently clinched her first FIS Ski World Cup victory earlier this month when she won the Super-g race in St Anton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback