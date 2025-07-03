Lindsey Vonn finds a unique purpose for her US National title as she rocks a cowboy outfit

Lindsey Vonn recently found a unique purpose for her 2008 US National Alpine Skiing championships title. The American dressed up in a cowboy outfit and included the prize from her gold-medal winning feat in her outfit in a fun way.

Vonn is widely considered to be one of the greatest skiers of all-time. The 40-year-old made her debut on the FIS Alpine Skiing circuit in 2001. Over the course of the next two decades, she went on to claim 138 podium positions, 82 wins, 16 discipline titles and four overall titles, making her one of the most decorated skiers in the history of the sport. While the American originally called time on her career in 2019, she has since returned to the sport.

Recently, Lindsey Vonn shares how the various medals and trophies she's accumulated over the years come in handy for her everyday life. Taking to Instagram, the skier shared a glimpse of herself donning an oversized belt buckle that celebrated her victory in the women's slalom event at the 2008 US Alpine Skiing championships. She captioned the story,

“Thank goodness my US National Slalom title is coming in handy!

Via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Lindsey Vonn opens up about the importance of balance

Von at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn’s journey as one of the best alpine skiers of all-time has seen her garner a massive following on social media. The American often interacts with her fans, giving them behind-the-scenes glimpses of her training and everyday life, while sharing important messages.

Most recently, Vonn opened up about the importance of striking a balance between work and rest. On Instagram, the skier shared snaps of herself enjoying some time off with her dogs, and wrote,

“I talk a lot about hard work but it's also important to rest. Find balance. Stop and smell the roses. Do things that help your body and mind recenter.You can't always push yourself to the max 100% of the time. Now I'm heading into a lower intensity week to recover and regroup for the next hard training block. I'm excited for some adventures and to celebrate the 4th of July And if you're feeling exhausted remember....rest, don't quit. You got this!"

While Lindsey Vonn originally called time on her skiing career in 2019 due to recurring issues with her knee, the 40-year-old returned to the slopes in late 2024 after a successful knee replacement surgery. Since her return, Vonn has delivered multiple impressive performances, including a second-place finish in the super-G event at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley.

