Lindsey Vonn gives a one-word response as Jannik Sinner wins the ATP World Tour Finals

Lindsey Vonn celebrated Janik Sinner's ATP World Tour Final victory with a one-word reaction. Her comment highlighted admiration for Sinner's career milestone. She and Sinner developed their friendship while skiing together on the slopes in his hometown in Italy.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, is an American alpine ski racer. She claimed four World Cup titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012. In 2010, she made history by winning a gold medal in her first Winter Olympics Games becoming the first American woman to achieve it. Although she retired from competitive skiing, she is considering making a comeback in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, provided her preparations go as planned.

The ATP World Tour Finals, also known as Nitto ATP Finals, took place in Turin, Italy, from November 10 to 17 this year. This top-tier men's tennis tournament spotlighted the season's best players. Jannik Sinner succeeded as the singles champion in the 2024 edition by defeating Taylor Fritz with a score of 6-4,6-4 in the final match.

Soon after the ATP World Tour Finals celebration ceremony, Jannik Sinner posted on Instagram, showing off his trophy. He expressed his gratitude to Turin, captioning it with 'Grazie Torino!!!'.

Lindsey Vonn commented, "Meravigliosa", meaning 'wonderful' adding two flexed biceps. Her comment admitted Sinner's achievement and the strength he exhibited at the event.

Vonn and Sinner have developed a friendship strengthened through their shared skiing experiences.

Lindsey Vonn on Jannik Sinner's rise in tennis

In a 2024 interview with ATPtour.com, Lindsey Vonn expressed her excitement about the career journey of the Italian athlete who grew up a competitive skier- Jannik Sinner. She shared how thrilled she was to see him win his first major title at the 2024 Australian Open.

"I always thought it was really special that he was a former ski racer, and that's obviously where we connected. He's a pretty shy guy, but he's really humble and always super kind. I think he was just a great perspective on the sport, and I think, to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We've talked about it quite a few times."

"He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest."

Sinner won his first Australia Open title in March 2024 at Melbourne Park. He defeated Daniil Medvedev, with 6-4,6-4,6.3 in the final.

