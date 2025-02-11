Lindsey Vonn gives opinion on Coco Gauff calling Serena Williams 'GOAT' after Super Bowl performance

Lindsey Vonn called Coco Gauff and the legendary Serena Williams 'The GOAT' after Gauff made her feelings known about Williams' iconic cameo in the Super Bowl. Williams made a special appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show as the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs for the title.

Lindsey Vonn, who made her skiing comeback in the 2024-25 World Cup circuit five years after retiring, has been skiing since December 2024, leading up to the World Championships. Posting strong finishes in the St. Anton races, she faced a minor setback in Cortina d'Ampezzo but pulled herself up for the World Championships super-G on February 6, 2025.

In the downhill event on the same Saalbach course, Vonn finished 1.96s off the pace in 15th place. Despite the heartbreak, she didn't miss attending to some tennis news. In other news, the legendary tennis player, Serena Williams made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl halftime show, dancing to the latter's Grammy-award-winning song, “Not Like Us".

In awe of Williams' performance in a tennis-inspired denim outfit, her younger counterpart and another history maker Coco Gauff reacted, saying:

"serena is the (G.O.A.T) icon doing iconic things"

The 82-time World Cup winner reacted to Gauff's X post and wrote:

"You and Serena!!"

Gauff clinched the WTA Finals win to end the 2024 year and continued her momentum to win the 2025 United Cup and qualify for the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Lindsey Vonn once talked about how tennis has helped her in her ski races

Lindsey Vonn at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)

Vonn has always been vocal about her love for tennis, sharing special bonds with greats like Roger Federer. Having played since 2005, Vonn honed her tennis skills and utilized them in skiing since those helped her with hand-eye coordination.

In a 2009 interview, a decade before her retirement, she credited tennis for her success on the slopes.

"Tennis is really good for my agility and my hand-eye coordination. I’m constantly trying to be more agile. It’s really tricky in ski racing because you want to be strong and powerful, but you also want to be quick and agile. Tennis is a good way for me to stay light and quick on my feet, and be able to move my body well. It’s really good cross-training for me," Lindsey Vonn said.

"It’s helped with my coordination. I have terrible hand-eye coordination. I never was good at ball sports as a kid. Because I’m working on my hand-eye coordination in tennis, it’s definitely helping me on the slopes," she added.

At the 2025 Skiing World Championships, Lindsey Vonn wished to team with Mikaela Shiffrin for the combined event but expressed 'disappointment' when the latter teamed with Breezy Johnson instead.

