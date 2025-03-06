Lindsey Vonn gives sneak peek as teammates Lauren Macuga and Bella Wright deliver hilarious voice-overs during practice for Megeve World Cup

Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses of having fun with her USA teammates during a practice session ahead of the Megeve World Cup. The veteran Ski racer made a surprising return to skiing last year after having retired from the sport in 2019.

Ad

In her first downhill practice session in Megeve, France, she was all charged up to hit the snow and while enjoying the practice session with other skiers, she was all smiles in excitement.

The three-time Olympic medalist has shared a sneak peek into the session on her Instagram story, as teammates Lauren Macuga and Bella Wright delivered hilarious voice-overs, mimicking Neil Tyson during the practice session.

"The sound effects tho," she captioned the story

Ad

Trending

Lindsy Vonn's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Vonn, a three-time Olympic Gold medalist, surprised everyone by returning to competitive skiing in late 2024, five years after retirement. The American Ski legend had decided to step away from skiing in 2019, claiming her body was "broken beyond repair" after a series of knee injuries in the latter part of her career.

Ad

During the 18 years of her career before retirement, Vonn won three Winter Olympic medals, eight World Championship medals, and 82 World Cup races. However, she hasn't found her rhythm yet since coming back with a best-place finish of fourth in a Super-G race.

Lindsey Vonn determined to compete at the 2026 Olympics despite criticism of her comeback

Lindsey Vonn during Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Source: Getty

US Ski legend Lindsey Vonn is ready to put all possible effort into achieving her dream of competing in the fifth Winter Olympic Games next year at Milano Cortina 2026. In an emotional post, the American Ski legend revealed she had been facing criticism for her comeback but would continue to fight for her dreams.

Ad

"I’m not gonna lie, these past few weeks have been tough. I love skiing and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices," she said

"I’m not going to give up. I believe in myself and I know with hard work I will get to where I dream of going. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Let’s keep dreamin!," she added

Ad

Vonn has yet to register a podium finish since coming back from her retirement break. She has now started preparations for the final weeks to finish her season on a high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback