Lindsey Vonn goes on practice laps with Redbull racing ahead of Miami Grand Prix 2024

Lindsey Vonn recently went on practice laps with Redbull Racing a day ahead of the Miami Grand Prix 2024. The former American Alpine skier shared a glimpse of her day at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

The Miami Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled to have the qualifying round on May 4 and the final race will be held a day later on May 5. The Miami Grand Prix, being one of the most popular races on the Formula 1 calendar, attracts a lot of fans and celebrities from all around the world to witness the great spectacle.

Lindsey Vonn visited the racing track just days after being present at the Madrid Open in Spain. Vonn just underwent knee replacement surgery and is currently in recovery. Despite that, the Alpine skiing legend didn't miss the chance to do practice laps with Redbull Racing.

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her day at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens. She was among the lucky fans and celebrities who get the opportunity to go on a ride before the race cars finally take to the track.

"Miami F1 Weekend coming hot," she captioned the image.

Lindsey Vonn and her dream to be an F1 driver

Lindsey Vonn excelled marvelously as an Alpine skier and achieved great heights in the sport. But a very little-known fact about the American is that she once thought about switching to Formula 1 after she enjoyed the thrill of speed while driving on a Formula 1 track in Austria.

She spoke to Olympics.com about her experience of driving on a Formula 1 track and thinking about switching sports.

“I drove in Spielberg in Austria on a Formula 1 track. I had a tendency to go a little too fast on the corners and I would spin out. I was thinking about switching to Formula One and trying to be a driver, but I couldn’t because they wanted me to fully commit to three years and they were like, ‘You can’t get pregnant and you can’t do anything’, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I really want to do that’," she said.

“That would have been something that was very exciting for me and the person I am. I would love to do that," she added.