After mourning the death of her late coach Erich Sailer, Lindsey Vonn paid a heartfelt tribute. Vonn honored her former coach's memory by skiing at Roundhill Ski Area in Canterbury, New Zealand. Sailer passed away at 99 after moulding more than 25,000 skiers. He also coached Vonn's father, Alan Kildow. He transformed the Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area in Minnesota, a 310-foot vertical drop, into a "slalom factory."He coached the Buck Hill Ski team from 1969 to 2022. The three-time Olympic medalist Vonn started training under Sailer when she joined the Buck Hill team at the age of seven.Sailer retired from coaching at 96. His health started worsening in recent weeks after he suffered a brain bleed. To honor her late coach's legacy, Vonn took to the slopes, gliding effortlessly through the snow. Sharing a few glimpses from her heartfelt tribute, she wrote:"Sunrises and crisp winter air… being on the mountain makes me happy (but cold 🥶). Making some good turns down here for you Erich ❤️" Vonn made her debut at the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake edition, which was followed by the 2006 Torino edition, missing the podium at both. However, at her third appearance in Vancouver in 2010, she became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill.Lindsey Vonn's heartfelt note for late coach Erich Sailer: "I would not be the person or skier I am today without him." Lindsey Vonn at the Alpine World Ski Championships. (Photo via Getty Images)Following late coach Erichd Sailer's passing away, Lindsey Vonn drafted an emotional message, stating that he shaped her life. She highlighted the Austrian's contributions to the skiing world. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she wrote:"Yesterday my coach passed away. It's hard to put into words how much of an Impact Erich Sailer had on my life but I will try…There is no doubt that I would not be the person or skier I am today without him. The entire ski racing community would not be the same without him. He single handedly did more for skiing than any other coach in America and perhaps the world."Lindsey Vonn added: "Today we mourn but also must celebrate Erich. He would want us to be on the mountain, doing what we love to do; ski. I know he's got his hand timer up there, making sure we are always getting faster and still getting upset with me when I'm leaning too much on my inside ski."Erichd Sailer was honored in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. He also coached the entire U.S. women's Olympic slalom team in 2002.