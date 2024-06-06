Lindsey Vonn hypes up Jannik Sinner as he is set to take over as the World No. 1 after the Roland Garros

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to Jannik Sinner taking over as the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings amid the 2024 French Open. Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament ahead of his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud led to the Italian climbing to the top of the men's ranking.

Notably, Jannik Sinner is the first Italian tennis player to be ranked number one in the world. The 22-year-old received heaps of praise from all over the world as he continues his quest for the French Open title after an incredible commencement to the year at the Australian Open.

Lindsey Vonn has been a tennis enthusiast and follows the game very closely. Despite being in the recovery phase from her partial knee replacement surgery, she took some time to visit the tennis courts during the Madrid Open in Spain a couple of weeks ago. She took to X to appreciate and hype up the 22-year-old tennis player as he is set to take the top spot in the Men's ATP rankings.

She responded to a tweet by the official X account of Rolex, celebrating the young Italian's incredible career milestone.

"Forza Jan!! Team Rolex 💪🏻," she wrote .

Being signed by Rolex herself, she took pride in being a part of the incredible team.

Lindsey Vonn opens up on skiing with Jannik Sinner

Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner had the opportunity to ski together when the former visited the latter's hometown. Along with skiing, they played tennis on top of a museum in Italy.

Sinner took to X to share some pictures from their skiing trip.

"Hosting Lindsey and skiing near my hometown is something that l'll treasure for a long time. It's hard to put into words how truly special it was for me to spend the day and ski with one of the greatest to ever do it," he tweeted.

Lindsey Vonn spoke to atptour.com and opened up about her experience of skiing with Sinner in his hometown.

“He's really tall, so the taller you are, I think the more difficult it is to ski. But I think it's similar to his tennis. He's very fluid and elegant and he's able to carve and make really nice turns and it seems really effortless for him," she said.

" “I was actually pretty nervous skiing with him because I didn't want to be the reason that something happened and he got hurt. But after skiing with him, it's clear that that's not going to happen. He's very skilled and he's a really elegant skier,” she added.

With the Fench Open in its final stages, tennis fans await an incredible showdown in the days to come.