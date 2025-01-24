Lindsey Vonn issues 3-word message as she gears up for Garmisch-Partenkirchen World Cup races

Lindsey Vonn expressed her readiness for the weekend's races in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany after crashing in her last race in Italy. The American skier came out of retirement last year but has yet to register a podium finish.

Vonn is slated to compete in the two World Cup races, downhill and Super-G, on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The 40-year-old shared her enthusiasm for the event with a three-word message on her Instagram story on Friday, writing:

"Ready for tomorrow 💪"

Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story

The three-time Olympic medalist endured a tough campaign in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy last weekend, and fell twice at the venue where she has been most successful with twelve wins. She finished 20th in the downhill race and did not finish the Super-G, her 400th World Cup race, after losing her balance midway.

Trending

Vonn was on pace to a podium in the Super-G, crossing the second of three checkpoints in the fifth fastest time, before her skis clicked together and she lost her control.

"I got a little bit behind the course and tried to pull it off. My skis kind of clicked together, and I lost my balance," she told reporters afterward (via ESPN)

The 40-year-old was unhurt, and said she needed to be patient with her training to get the desired results.

"I was skiing really well. In general this weekend was really positive, but I couldn't quite put it together. It's going to take a little time. Last weekend went so well that everyone's expectations were really high. But this is a journey that no one's taken before. So I'm trying to be patient," Lindsey Vonn added

The Olympic champion could become the oldest skier in history to reach a World Cup podium when she races Saturday in Germany as she hopes her comeback stint helps people dream bigger.

"We are capable of so much more" - Lindsey Vonn on what making a comeback at 40 means

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Lindsey Vonn in action - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn struggled with knee injuries in the latter part of her career before retiring in 2019. The American underwent partial knee replacement surgery in early 2024 and said it ended all of her pain.

The 40-year-old competed in her first World Cup race in December 2024 and has now expressed intentions of finishing her career at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Speaking in an interview with the Associated Press, Vonn said she hoped her comeback would allow people to dream bigger and beyond the boundaries of age.

"I think this allows people to dream bigger. Especially women. We're put in a box that we need to be doing 'this' by a certain time. And that's not true. We are capable of so much more," Lindsey Vonn said

The American is also taking inspiration from other Sportspersons who achieved impressive results at older ages including Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton, and Serena Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback