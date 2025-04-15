Lindsey Vonn makes feelings clear on World Championships controversy with Mikaela Shiffrin, regrets how it unfolded

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn commented on her controversy with Mikaela Shiffrin during the 2025 World Ski Championships in February. This came during the team's combined events of the competition.
Initially, Shiffrin had decided not to compete in the team event and only in the individual events. However, just a few days before, she decided to include the team event in her plans and sit out of the GS race.
Following this, Shiffrin teamed up with Breezy Johnson for the team competition, which definitely frustrated Vonn as the decision was not conveyed to her prior, and she also had a wish of teaming up with Shiffrin. Owing to this, Vonn had made a comment through her social media which was subsequently deleted.
Commenting on the incident, Vonn regretted that she got a bit emotional as she cares a lot for the people. She also mentioned that even though she makes mistakes, she has no intention of harming. She said (via Esquire):
"I get emotional because I care a lot. And I make mistakes. It’s never my intention to cause harm … but I am so far from perfect."
As the team combined events concluded at the Championships, Vonn and her teammate AJ Hurt finished 16th, while Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson won the event.
Lindsey Vonn opens up about her love for the seat of the 2026 Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn recently expressed her love for Milano Cortina, the seat of the next Winter quadrennial games. Notably, Vonn's first World Cup podium also came in Cortina 21 years ago (downhill event, 3rd position).
The 40-year-old said that some mountains, such as St. Anton, Cortina, are very special for her and she feels very connected while competing there. She also mentioned that ever since her first World Cup podium in Cortina, she hasn't changed her routines much. Vonn said (via Olympics.com):
"There's always mountains that I feel more comfortable on, Lake Louise, Cortina, St. Anton, they are places that I just love and feel connected to. Cortina is probably my favorite, if not second favorite course in the entire world. It's where I really figured out how to be competitive in speed events and I had my first podium there, and I didn't really change my routine much after that."
Lindsey Vonn also said that the 2026 Winter Olympics will be one of the major quadrennial games of her career, despite having won medals at the 2010 and 2018 events.