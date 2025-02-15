Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known on her Valentine's Day after split with ex-boyfriend Diego Osorio

Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts about her 2025 Valentine's Day as she embraced singlehood after splitting from her boyfriend, Diego Osorio. The couple had been dating since 2021 and were last spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

Vonn confirmed the split with Osorio, a co-founder of Lobos 1707, in a recent interview with People and admitted that her Valentine's Day would feel different this year.

"Valentine's Day will look a little different for me this year. But I have my two dogs, so they'll be my Valentine's dates. They travel with me as much as they can," she said.

Ad

Trending

The 40-year-old then shared a cryptic post on the social media platform Threads, writing:

"Not digging this Valentin’s day…," Lindsey wrote.

Ad

Prior to her relationship with Osorio, Vonn was formerly engaged to hockey player P.K. Subban before they separated in 2020. She also dated golf legend Tiger Woods for nearly three years before they split in 2015.

She was earlier married to fellow 2002 Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2011.

Vonn retired from professional skiing in 2019 but made a return last December and aims to finish her comeback at the 2026 Winter Olympics, which would be her fifth appearance at the quadrennial event. She also competed at the ongoing Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, but was a shadow of her past self.

Ad

"The partial knee replacement changed my life" - Lindsey Vonn explains comeback at 40

Lindsey Vonn at the Alpine skiing: World Championships - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn was forced to retire from professional skiing after a series of knee injuries in the latter part of her career. The three-time Olympic medalist used to be in pain before undergoing partial knee replacement surgery last year, which not only removed her pain but also made her knees fit enough to ski downhill.

Ad

"I was in so much pain. It was so bad I could barely ski with my friends, let alone try a downhill course," Lindsey Vonn told People.

She continued:

"The partial knee replacement changed my life. Not only did it take my pain away, but it allowed me to go back to what I love to do, which is skiing," Lindsey added.

The 2010 Winter Olympics gold medalist has competed in several World Cup events but hasn't found much success yet, with a single top-five finish. She finished 16th in the combined team and 15th in the downhill at the World Championships last week after skiing out of the opening Super-G race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback