Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin react as Allyson Felix attempts skiing while multitasking through different avenues

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to a carousel of pictures shared by former American Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix, which included her skiing getaway. Felix was seen delighting in multiple activities along with her friends and family.

The carousel of pictures included Felix attending an event by Rao's Gridiron Club, where she was seen donning a grey chic formal suit. The former athlete graciously paired the look with white heels. Further, she shared a picture of her five-year-old daughter Camryn Grace, while she attended a "Show and Tell" session in what seemed to be her school.

She even shared a picture from a photoshoot for her footwear brand Saysh, where her brother Wes Felix was seen posing with the products. The 39-year-old also spent quality time with her kids Camryn and Trey, and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson. Along with a picture of a scrumptious meal, she also posted a picture of herself in skiing gear, gearing to slide down the mountain near Corey Fest.

"Heavy on the multitasking 👶🏽📊🏃🏽‍♀️," Felix wrote sharing the pictures.

The 40-year-old American alpine ski racer Vonn, who recently returned to the sport, expressed her excitement about the former sprinter trying her hand at skiing.

"Yesss!! You skied!! 💪🏻💪🏻," Vonn wrote.

The three-time American Olympic medalist skier Shiffrin also commented on the pictures:

"👀 🤩"

"I'm not hurting anyone" - Lindsey Vonn expresses her opinion after receiving criticism on her comeback

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn made her return to the sport almost six years after having navigated a series of injuries and successfully undergoing knee replacement surgery. However, her comeback was met with criticism, to which Vonn reacted, by stating she wasn't causing harm to anyone.

In an interview with bbc.com, Vonn voiced her opinion stating:

"I don't know why my comeback was such a big problem. I'm not hurting anyone doing what I'm doing. I think my answer was pretty clear last weekend. There was one apology, publicly, on a podcast. But my phone didn't ring, and I don't accept anything other than a phone call because what they said about me is totally unacceptable and disrespectful."

Lindsey Von was last seen competing at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on February 28, 2025, in Kvitfjell, Norway, where she settled in 16th place.

