Lindsey Vonn pays tribute to animal rights campaigner Jane Goodall as she passes away at 91

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn paid a heartfelt tribute as renowned primatologist Jane Goodall passed away at the age of 91. According to the Jane Goodall Institute, Dr. Goodall died of natural causes while on a speaking tour in California.

Dr. Goodall passed away on Wednesday, October 1. In an Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn paid tribute, writing:

"She was an angel before she died."

Meanwhile, Vonn has stepped up her preparation for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games, currently training in Chile with her new coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, after working with him remotely in 2024. The 2025-26 alpine skiing season will begin on October 25 and 26 in Soelden, Austria.

Vonn is one of the greatest alpine skiers who holds three Olympic medals to her name, including a gold in the downhill race at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. She has competed in four Olympic Games so far. Vonn made her debut at Salt Lake City in 2002 and also competed in Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, and PyeongChang 2018.

Lindsey Vonn Opens Up about training with Ski Legend Aksel Lund Svindal

Lindsey Vonn recently began training under Aksel Lund Svindal, the retired Norwegian skier who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion. Svindal also claimed nine discipline titles and 36 World Cup victories before retiring in 2019.

Speaking about the partnership, Vonn said:

"Bringing Aksel onto my team for this season feels like a natural and incredibly exciting step. We've shared so much history on the mountain, from training to winning World Cup titles, and a deep level of trust and respect has developed over the years. His knowledge of the sport, especially in equipment and race strategy, is unparalleled, and I've always valued his insights.

To have him officially on my team as we push for the Cortina Games is a huge boost. This comeback is about pushing boundaries and proving what's possible, and I believe Aksel will help give me the extra edge I need. I’m grateful to have him on my team and couldn’t ask for a better partner." (via mynewsdesk)

Vonn announced her return to competitive skiing in 2024, nearly six years after retiring and following a partial knee replacement. After finishing the 2024-25 season with her first World Cup podium in seven years, she is aiming for an Olympic comeback in 2026.

