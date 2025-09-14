Lindsey Vonn pens a heartfelt note as she steps up for a good cause while celebrating 10 years of her foundation

Lindsey Vonn recently stepped up for a good cause as she celebrated 10 years of her foundation. The American used the opportunity to reflect on the importance of paying it forward and penned a heartfelt note about the same.Vonn is best known as one of the most successful skiers of all-time. The 40-year-old’s career on the slopes has seen her win 138 World Cup Podiums, 82 World Cup races, 16 discipline and four overall titles.Recently, Lindsey Vonn stepped up for a good cause on the occasion of 9/11. Taking to her Instagram, the American reflected on supporting two charities, writing,“Proud to support two charities on 9/11. @kering_official and @cfrelieffund Kering; whose core mission is to combat gender-based violence directed at women. Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund; was created immediately after the 9/11 attack and supports victims of terrorism, natural disasters, emergencies, and catastrophes. Both organizations are doing incredible work and it was an honor to stand along side my friends to support them.”Vonn went on to add that she recently celebrated a decade of her own ‘Lindsey Vonn Foundation’ and spoke about the importance of paying it forward, writing,“Now on to my own foundation! Tonight we celebrate 10 years of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation @lindseyvonnfoundation. Our mission is to empower underserved girls through scholarships and programs. We will also have a special tribute to my coach Erich Sailer who passed away just a few days ago. I believe strongly in paying it forward, because I would not be where I am without the people who supported me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn established the ‘Lindsey Vonn Foundation' in 2015 when she was at the top of her skiing career. The Foundation gives out scholarships worth $5,000 twice a year to girls aged between 10 and 18. In the past decade, the foundation has given young girls across the nation more than $1 million.Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of her time in New YorkVonn at the Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor (Image Source: Getty)Lindsey Vonn first dominated the world of skiing for two decades between 2000 and 2019, before calling time on her career due to recurring knee injuries. In 2024, the American sent shockwaves through the sporting world when she announced her decision to return to the slopes.Since then, Vonn has been hard at work as she trains to get back to the top. However, the American recently took some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy a trip to New York. While visiting the Big Apple, the 40-year-old made an appearance on The Morning Show and even attended the US Open. She shared glimpses of her outing on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince making her comeback to the slopes in late 2024, Vonn has put up some impressive performances, including a podium finish at the Sun Valley World Cup Finals earlier this year. The American is currently training for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics, post which she plans to retire once again.