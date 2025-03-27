Lindsey Vonn reacts as Caroline Wozniacki's daughter confidently skies during their latest vacation in Aspen, Colorado

Lindsey Vonn shared her emotions on social media after the Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki uploaded some family-moment photos, highlighting skiing as the best part of their vacation in Aspen, Colorado. She mentioned the skiing legend in the post as her daughter wants to be like her.

The social media post captured special family moments during a skiing trip. It featured the tennis player with her daughter, Olivia, along with family photos including her husband, David Lee, and their son, James.

Wozniacki shared the memories on Instagram on March 26, 2025, alongside the caption:

"Great family vacation in Aspen! Highlight was skiing with Olivia, she is striving to be the next @lindseyvonn, only wanting to go faster and straight down the mountain 😂"

Vonn reacted to the tagged post, writing:

"She gets the fearlessness from her Mom!!❤️"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's comment/ Source: Instagram / @carowozniacki

The skiing legend and the tennis player share a close friendship.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her friendship with Caroline Wozniacki

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki have been close friends for a long time. They have appeared in public events on numerous occasions. They first appeared together during the ESPYS party in 2015, followed by a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 issue.

In April 2024, Vonn showed her support for the tennis player during her match against Sara Errani at the Madrid Open. Reflecting on the friendship, during an interview with USA Today in July 2015, Vonn revealed how the two met:

"I met her before on the golf tour. We text a lot. This is the first time that I've actually been able to watch her because I haven't been at any tournaments since I got injured. Females in sports, we have a lot in common. It's nice to have a friend that understands the difficulties of being in the spotlight and training hard and competing."

Fans first noticed their friendship when the two appeared together after a break-up with Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy.

