Lindsey Vonn reacts to fan calling for her to retire amid World Cup performances

Lindsey Vonn has silenced a fan who doubted her ability to compete in the 2024-25 season, suggesting her re-retirement. This came after Vonn started competing in the ongoing World Cup circuit five years after hanging her skis in 2019.

Lindsey Vonn first recorded a 24th finish in a downhill race at the FIS Fall Festival at Copper Mountain in December 2024. Securing her spot in the US Ski Team, Vonn competitively skied in the St. Moritz Super-G for the first time in years. She then narrowly missed the podium, clinching sixth in the downhill and fourth in the super-G in St. Anton.

In the following race at the Cortina course, Vonn suffered a fall but left the slope without concerning injuries. Before she races next, Vonn received backlash from a fan who asked her to 'un unretire' to avoid serious setbacks.

The fan, who responded to a Telegram post featuring both Mikaela Shiffrin and Vonn, wrote:

"Lindsey Vonn needs to un unretire. She needs to retire before serious injury."

Vonn hit back at the X user, thanking him for his opinion but stating that she would let the suggestion pass.

"Thanks for the unsolicited advice but I’m gonna pass Dave."

Vonn's recent fall in the Cortina slopes that she once dominated, prompted her to practice patience for the upcoming World Championships and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"I need to be patient myself and I hope that everyone can be patient with me so that I can just keep my expectations in check and just keep trying to get better every weekend," she said (via The Associated Press).

The 82-time World Cup winner added:

"I need more training, I need more time. And I think it’s actually kind of a good thing that I didn’t do well this weekend because it leaves me really hungry for more and also hopefully for next year."

Lindsey Vonn expressed her wish to team up with Mikaela Shiffrin for a combined event

Vonn and Shiffrin share frame at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - USA Photoshoots - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin have etched their names as the two most decorated US skiers in history. While Vonn is gearing up for her next races, Shiffrin returned to the slopes in Courchevel, 60 days after suffering a harrowing crash in Killington.

In a recent interview, Vonn expressed her wish to pair up with the 99-time World Cup winner in a newly added combined event at the World Championships on February 11, 2025.

"I would love to race with Mikaela, that would be amazing, and I think it would probably be one of the coolest things ever to have both of us competing together on the same team," she said (via Olympics).

Reacting to the offer, Shiffrin expressed doubt since her focus would be slalom and giant slalom. She also said she would love to race if her preparations go well.

