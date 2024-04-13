Lindsey Vonn reacts to Jannik Sinner's ATP Masters 1000 achievement so far in 2024

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to Jannik Sinner's incredible achievement at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo.

The Italian has had an incredible 2024 season so far, winning three titles so far and losing just one match. He won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Lindsey Vonn has always been very vocal about supporting other athletes. After retiring from Alipine Skiing in 2019, the American frequents various sporting events be it tennis or football. The legendary Alpine skier enjoys her retirement by going on various adventures, exploring various business avenues as well as being a part of major sporting events.

Jannik Sinner recently won the quarterfinals at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters against Danish tennis player Holger Runne. Sinner dominated the match with a score of 6-4,6-7(2),6-3.

By winning the match Sinner became the only player to reach the semi-finals at all three ATP Masters 1000 events in the 2024 season, having previously won the Miami Open and registering a semifinal finish at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Lindsey Vonn took to X to laud Sinner for his incredible achievement.

"Yesss Jan!!!," she wrote.

Vonn previously lauded Sinner's Miami Open triumph, which was his third title of 2024.

Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner's escapade

Lindsey Vonn- Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill - Day 6

Jannik Sinner frequently hits the slopes in his hometown during his free time. He once invited a legendary Alpine skier to his hometown and they both went skiing together.

Sinner took to social media to share this exciting news with his fans.

"Hosting Lindsey and skiing near my hometown is something that I'll treasure for a long time. It's hard to put into words how truly special it was for me to spend the day and ski with one of the greatest to ever do it," he tweeted.

Speaking to ATPTour.com, Vonn revealed the advice that she had given the young tennis player about skiing.

“If you make one mistake, you're in the fences, which is something that I really loved. I loved the risk, and I loved going fast, and the adrenaline and all of those things. But it is a very dangerous sport, and it has cost me. I've had over 10 surgeries now and so I always told Jannik, ‘You chose the right sport, you're in a much safer sport," said Lindsey Vonn.