Lindsey Vonn recovers from knee replacement surgery, cleared to travel

Lindsey Vonn, 3x Olympic winner and retired alpine skier, has recovered from knee replacement surgery and has been cleared to travel. Vonn underwent surgery earlier this month, which was carried out by Dr. Roche and she had informed fans about it in an Instagram photo she shared while in the hospital.

Lindsey Vonn had wanted to try out the option of slowing down the need for knee replacement surgery but it later got to a point where it became unavoidable. The 39-year-old champion disclosed that her knee problems stopped her from carrying out her usual activities. She said on Instagram story:

"But I got to the point where it was too much and my knee could not handle doing the things I love to do.”

"So Dr. Roche did a Mako Robot-assisted lateral unicompartmental replacement. In other words, they cut off part of my bone and replaced it with titanium pieces. Dr Roche and his team did an incredible job and I'm recovering well. I hope this helps me lead the active life I've always wanted.”

In the new photo Vonn shared on Tuesday, April 16 on her Instagram story, the retired alpine skier informed fans about her recovery from surgery and the fact that she can now travel. She wrote:

“Cleared to travel so here we go”

Lindsey Vonn insists on not missing her workout routine no matter what

Lindsey Vonn recently shared an Instagram video where she was doing her workout routine after a tiring trip. She told fans that she would not miss her workout no matter what because it is important for her and also stated that the routine will make her very strong because she is preparing for something big.

Lindsey Vonn also said that she had gone to Hong Kong, Park City and later Florida before getting to her workout session. In the video Vonn posted on her Instagram page, she said:

“On my way back from Hong Kong I stopped in Park City for a few hours before heading to Florida. Tired and pretty time zone confused, but I still had to get in the workout. Have something big coming up so I'm getting as strong as I can. Can't miss leg day no matter what!”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback