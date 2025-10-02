  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lindsey Vonn
  • Lindsey Vonn reveals new coach as she teams up with 5x World Champion to train for Olympic dreams after coming out of retirement 

Lindsey Vonn reveals new coach as she teams up with 5x World Champion to train for Olympic dreams after coming out of retirement 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:16 GMT
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men
Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts as she teamed up with a new coach while returning to training to compete at the Winter Olympics. The former World Cup champion expressed her elation at being able to make progress and enjoy her training sessions with Team USA.

Ad

Vonn announced her decision to come out of retirement in 2024 after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery. The American skier struggled in her early appearances on the track circuit; however, she managed to register a podium position at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the Super-G finals in Idaho. After the second-place finish, Lindsey Vonn expressed her goal to compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026.

After taking a brief time off, Lindsey Vonn returned to the slopes to train for her ultimate Olympic goal. She concluded early training campaigns and recently returned to the slopes of Chile to continue her training and shared a major update on Instagram. Vonn shared that she had partnered with Aksel Lund Svindal, a 5-time World Champion and 2-time Olympic gold medalist, to coach her to accomplish her goal of competing at the Olympic Games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 40-year-old shared brief glimpses of her training in Chile, along with a short message, and wrote:

"Back to Chile 🇨🇱 ⛷️ and this time I have my new coach @asvindal by my side 💪🏻🙌🏻 Making progress and enjoying the team 🇺🇸 … Chance 🐶 is loving it too!"
Ad

Lindsey Vonn opens up about making improvements as she prepares for the Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women&#039;s Downhill - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her mindset towards improvements in a detailed Instagram post. The American skier shared that sometimes progress is not visible instantly; however, she follows the Japanese principle of Kaizen, which means making a 1% improvement every day such that the small improvements add up in the long term.

Ad

Furthermore, she urged people to continue to take the little steps without getting disheartened if there were no noticeable improvements.

"Not all progress is visible. I try to get 1% better every day. It’s not always the big steps, but it’s the hundreds of little steps you take every day that eventually add up. So even if you don’t notice improvement, keep trying to make the little steps. You’ll get there, trust me 💪🏻" she wrote.
Ad

Vonn hopes to continue to improve her performance and compete at the Winter Olympics against some of the best athletes in the world.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications