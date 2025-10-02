Lindsey Vonn reveals new coach as she teams up with 5x World Champion to train for Olympic dreams after coming out of retirement 

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts as she teamed up with a new coach while returning to training to compete at the Winter Olympics. The former World Cup champion expressed her elation at being able to make progress and enjoy her training sessions with Team USA.Vonn announced her decision to come out of retirement in 2024 after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery. The American skier struggled in her early appearances on the track circuit; however, she managed to register a podium position at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the Super-G finals in Idaho. After the second-place finish, Lindsey Vonn expressed her goal to compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026.After taking a brief time off, Lindsey Vonn returned to the slopes to train for her ultimate Olympic goal. She concluded early training campaigns and recently returned to the slopes of Chile to continue her training and shared a major update on Instagram. Vonn shared that she had partnered with Aksel Lund Svindal, a 5-time World Champion and 2-time Olympic gold medalist, to coach her to accomplish her goal of competing at the Olympic Games.The 40-year-old shared brief glimpses of her training in Chile, along with a short message, and wrote:&quot;Back to Chile 🇨🇱 ⛷️ and this time I have my new coach @asvindal by my side 💪🏻🙌🏻 Making progress and enjoying the team 🇺🇸 … Chance 🐶 is loving it too!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn opens up about making improvements as she prepares for the Winter OlympicsLindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn opened up about her mindset towards improvements in a detailed Instagram post. The American skier shared that sometimes progress is not visible instantly; however, she follows the Japanese principle of Kaizen, which means making a 1% improvement every day such that the small improvements add up in the long term.Furthermore, she urged people to continue to take the little steps without getting disheartened if there were no noticeable improvements.&quot;Not all progress is visible. I try to get 1% better every day. It’s not always the big steps, but it’s the hundreds of little steps you take every day that eventually add up. So even if you don’t notice improvement, keep trying to make the little steps. You’ll get there, trust me 💪🏻&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn hopes to continue to improve her performance and compete at the Winter Olympics against some of the best athletes in the world.