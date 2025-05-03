Lindsey Vonn sends 2-word message to rapper Jelly Roll on attending his Miami concert

Lindsey Vonn is in Miami attending the concert of rapper Jelly Roll. Vonn posted a glimpse of the concert on her Instagram story. Vonn is an alpine ski racer who made her comeback in 2025.

Vonn suffered an injury in her left leg in a crash during her training in 2018. The injury became a reason that Vonn had to take a hiatus from the slopes. In 2024, a partial knee replacement surgery helped Vonn draft a comeback in 2025. Vonn had a podium finish with 1:13.64, finishing second right behind Lara Gut Behrami of Switzerland, making a blazing comeback at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup finals in Idaho.

Lindsey Vonn shared her two-word reaction cheering for the rapper Jelly Roll as he sang his famous song 'Liar.' Vonn said:

"@jellyroll615 crushed it!!"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/ig)

Vonn had a robot-assisted surgery performed by Martin Roche (an orthopedist based in Florida). Two titanium plates were put in a partial part of her knee. The revolutionary surgery and Vonn's consistent hard work and training are a great testament to resilience, and Vonn believes this can further help athletes overcome a lot of physical setbacks.

Lindsey Vonn shares the stage with renowned women at the 'Women Drive' F1 event in Miami

Vonn was in Miami, sharing the stage with inspiring women in sports, business, and all the other industries. Vonn talked about driving changes and bringing leadership, representation, and resilience. Vonn reflected on her time at the event, sharing the stage with Susie Wolf (former racer and managing director at F1 Academy) and Radhika Jones (Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair), and posted:

"Women Drive! 🛞 A fun afternoon in Miami yesterday with an inspiring group of women driving change in sport, business, and beyond. 👏🏻🏎️ We talked resilience, representation, leadership - and why instilling grit in the next generation of girls matters more than ever. Honored to share the stage with @susie_wolff , @radhikajones and Maggie Timoney to put a spotlight on what it means to lead with purpose in male-dominated spaces. Grateful to be part of the conversation and to help keep pushing the boundaries. 🙏🏻"

In one of her Instagram posts, Vonn shared a glimpse of her checking off wake-surfing with dolphins from her bucket list:

"Wake-surfing with DOLPHINS OMG!!! 🐬🏄‍♀️HUGE bucket list item checked off the list today ✅"

Lindsey Vonn has shifted to chasing dolphins and waves as she takes a break from chasing slopes.

