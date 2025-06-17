Lindsey Vonn sends message to Lewis Hamilton while sharing her honest take on ‘F1: The Movie’ at premiere

American alpine skiing racer Lindsey Vonn was present at the premiere of 'F1', the upcoming film starring Brad Pitt. The film is produced by the F1 racing legend Lewis Hamilton.

Ad

The alpine skiing racer is on a break ahead of her spring training camp in Italy. The 40-year-old racer is taking up new challenges, trying out new things as her summer break continues. She has taken to cycling and tennis during her summer break while keeping her fitness in check ahead of her podium finish at Sun Valley, Idaho.

Lindsey Vonn was present at the premiere of the upcoming film 'F1', directed by Joseph Kosinski. She shared her honest review of the film and appreciated Hamilton:

Ad

Trending

"Amazing movie! Congrats my friend @lewishamilton @f1movie"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/ig)

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics right around the corner, Lindsey Vonn is focused on having a successful campaign, adding one more Olympic medal to her career. Vonn has won four World Cup overall titles. The athlete made a comeback to the alpine slopes after a partial knee replacement in 2024.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shares a hearfelt note on Father's Day

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt note of gratitude for her father on Father's Day. The athlete thanked her father for supporting him and shared a throwback picture with him. In the Instagram post, Vonn said:

"Not much has changed since I was a kid… thank you for always supporting me Dad. I’m so lucky to have you as a father and to still have one parent here with me 🙏🏻 Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. I hope you are able to spend the time with family and with lots of love."

Ad

Ad

The athlete shared her workout routine and exercises that she has been doing to gain strength as the 2026 Winter Olympics inches closer. The athlete shared the six exercises she has been doing currently:

"Top 6 exercises currently…1) kettlebell standing oblique crunch 3x15 each2) low reverse lunge with counter weight FAST 3x2 03) partner or wall throws 13x15 each 4) single leg rear foot elevated squat 4x12 each 5) Swiss ball oblique ball toss (or just hold ball) 3x 10-15 each 6) hip thirst 4x20 hold 1-2 seconds at the top....."

Ad

Milano Cortina 2026 will mark the fifth Olympic games for the alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More