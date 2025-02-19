Lindsey Vonn shares adorable reunion moment with dog Leo following his chemotherapy

Lindsey Vonn shared a glimpse of her reunion with pet dog Leo days after his blood cancer diagnosis. The skier recently returned from her World Championships campaign.

In the FIS Ski World Championship in Saalbach, Vonn earned a 15th-place finish in the downhill event in a run time of 1:43.25 and fell short of competing in the super-g race, citing an injury. The 40-year-old also participated in the tea combined events, pairing with AJ Hurt and earning a 16th-place finish. Vonn clocked 1:44.11 in this race, while the latter recorded 59.76.

Following this event, Vonn returned home and shared an adorable glimpse of her reunion with her pet dog, Leo, who recently completed his chemotherapy treatment. The American shared a cute selfie with him on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Finally home with my boy❤️"

Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram story (@lindseyvonn)

On January 30, Vonn shared pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing her and Leo at the hospital after HIS first successful chemotherapy. She added a heartfelt note in the caption, exuding pride in him.

"Leo graduated from chemo treatment yesterday!! I am so proud of him and so lucky to have had the incredible care of Dr Brooke and her team and everyone who helped Leo along the way🙏🏻 thank you for saving my boy!!! Leo is in remission and looking like the strong, handsome, perfect boy he is! My heart is full. ❤️🙏🏻,” she wrote.

When Lindsey Vonn opened up about her mental health journey

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her mental health journey when she appeared in "The Squeeze" podcast in 2022. She spoke about the learnings she had from her mental health journey and revealed that she doesn't connect success with happiness.

"So many athletes have been so vocal about it, and there's so much less stigma to it. The notion that if you're successful, that means you're automatically happy is finally going away. Success doesn't mean you're happy and trophies and gold medals that doesn't make you happy. I think that understanding is finally becoming more better received and better known and just much better place than when I started talking about it," said Lindsey Vonn [21:51 onwards].

Lindsey Vonn returned to competitive skiing after a hiatus of six years following her retirement in 2019, citing several severe injuries. Vonn's most recent injury was in her knee, for which she underwent surgery in April last year.

