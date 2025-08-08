Lindsey Vonn shares glimpse of her intense biking session as she gears up for Milan Cortina Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is hard at work gearing up for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. With the Games only six months away, the American recently gave fans a look at the gruelling training sessions she's enduring to prepare for the event.Vonn is undoubtedly one of the best skiers the sport has ever seen. For nearly two decades between 2001 and 2019, the 40-year-old absolutely dominated the slopes, claiming 137 podium finishes, 82 wins, 16 discipline titles, and four overall titles. While the Minnesota-native originally called time on her career in 2019, she has since returned to competing after a successful knee replacement surgery.Now, after an impressive comeback to the World Cup circuit last year, Lindsey Vonn has turned her focus to the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. She recently shared a glimpse of the slopes on her Instagram story and showed her enthusiasts for the Games, writing,‘6 months to go.”In a different story, Vonn also shared a behind-the-scenes look into her brutal biking training sessions.Via @lindseyvonn on Instagram Between 2001 and 2019, Lindsey Vonn competed in four Olympic Games. She won a gold medal in the downhill event in 2010, and two bronze medals (one in 2010 and one in 2018).Lindsey Vonn welcomes new coach to her team ahead of the 2026 OlympicsVonn at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami (Image Source: Getty)With the Milan Cortina Olympics right around the corner, Lindsey Vonn has added a new member to her team. The American recently announced that Aksel Lund Svindal is going to be coaching her in the upcoming months, writing on Instagram,Excited to finally announce that Olympic Champion @asvindal will be joining my team as a coach and equipment strategist for the upcoming season! Our careers have interlinked for so many years and we have a great friendship with a lot of respect for each other. Plus, since as we have both been long time @head_ski athletes, the partnership makes perfect sense.“Throwing back to when we both won overall titles back in 2008, shared super global in 2012 and even retired (the first time) at the same time in 2019, we've known each other for a long time. Super excited for the journey ahead... Let's go,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn and Aksel Lind Svindal were a prominent force on the slopes together. While Vonn’s career saw her become one of the most decorated skiers of all-time, Svindal’s time on the snow saw him win 36 World Cup races, five World Championships titles as well as two Olympic gold medals.