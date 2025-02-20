Lindsey Vonn shares glimpse of intense pull-up bar training session days after disappointing World Championships campaign

Lindsey Vonn was spotted undergoing an intense workout session after returning home from a disappointing campaign at the World Championships. The American skier was returning to the circuit after six years but couldn't register a better finish than 15th place.

Vonn came out of retirement after undergoing knee replacement surgery in early 2024. She made her comeback in December but hasn't been able to register a podium finish in nearly ten races so far.

Vonn skied out of her first Super-G race on return to the World Championships in Saalbach before placing 16th in the downhill. She was paired up with AJ Hurt for the newly introduced team competition, and the duo placed a distant 15th.

The three-time Olympic medalist announced on Wednesday that she had returned home and later shared a glimpse into her workout session on Instagram. Vonn was spotted doing pull-ups in the gym as she looks to build muscle strength for her ultimate goal of returning to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn has acknowledged she's not at her best yet and needs more time to get there.

"I didn’t expect to be here,” she said after skiing out of Super-G (via Olympics.com). “Literally every day is a test. I’m trying new things. I’m trying to get everything in a position to where next year I’m competitive. I know my skiing is there. I just need to get all of the other pieces put together to make a whole picture, and right now I don’t really have that. Again, I think I’ve done pretty well for what I have, but I just need a little bit more time."

The 40-year-old will now return to the World Cup circuit in the upcoming days before closing out the season at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Utah.

Lindsey Vonn hurt by critics of her comeback at 40

Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 World Championships - Source: Getty

While Lindsey Vonn has largely received support for daring to make a return to such a fast-paced sport, she has been under significant criticism as well, which was further fuelled by her underwhelming results so far. The three-time Olympic medalist opened up about her struggles following the World Championships and said she was deeply hurt by it.

"There have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts. I try to be strong, but I’m not always strong. I am human," Vonn wrote in an Instagram post.

Vonn has been taking inspiration from sporting legends in other fields, including Serena Williams and Tom Brady. Both of them achieved incredible things at an older age, especially Brady who won the Super Bowl at 43.

