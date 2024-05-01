Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of 'slow' progress weeks after undergoing knee replacement surgery

Alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has had several blows, wherein she sustained minor to serious injuries, over the course of her career as a ski racer. Last month, she underwent a knee replacement surgery.

Vonn informed her fans in an Instagram post that she took the decision to undergo a knee replacement surgery after a lot of thought, research and talking to doctors. She said:

"I have severe tri-compartment degeneration but the main compartment that has been painful is the lateral compartment, or the outside of my knee."

The Olympic medalist shared that she got to a point where it was too much:

"My knee could not handle doing the things I love to do."

Now Vonn, 39, is recovering. She shared her slow recovery process in her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Rehab Life."

Lindsey Vonn in rehab

The 4x World Cup champion is hopeful that she will be able to live an active lifestyle after fully recovering from the surgery.

Lindsey Vonn on multiple surgeries and mental health

Lindsey Vonn at the New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

In recent years, Vonn has underwent multiple surgeries. She retired in 2019 and since then has been in and out of hospitals and rehab. The former alpine ski racer had shared on social media back in July 2023 that she has been dealing with all the damage from the ski racing career.

Vonn highlighted her passion for skiing despite the toll on her physical health, saying:

"Even with all these surgeries I have no regrets," she said. "I loved skiing and I'm never going to complain about all the things that have happened to me. It's the same motto as it always has been: When we fall, we pick ourselves up!"

Vonn, the all-time leader in women's World Cup race victories, had also highlighted her battle with depression. She also touched on the same in her memoir Rise. Vonn told People Magazine in January 2022 that she had been dealing with depression since she was 18. The champion skier described it as a roller coaster journey:

"I've come a long way and I'm proud of that," Vonn said. "But I'm a work in progress and I continue to work on myself everyday." (via People)

She added that she felt most in control when she was skiing and competing. Vonn used skiing as an outlet. And now after retirement, the legendary skier is helping inspire young girls and athletes through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.