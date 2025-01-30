Lindsey Vonn shares health update about her dog Leo after his blood cancer diagnosis

Lindsey Vonn shared a health update about her dog, Leo, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in August 2024. Vonn informed her followers that Leo had successfully completed his chemotherapy treatment.

Vonn posted the update on her Instagram handle, thanking the doctor and her team for their excellent care and support for Leo during the tough journey. She also mentioned that her heart was full, captioning the post:

“Leo graduated from chemo treatment yesterday!! I am so proud of him and so lucky to have had the incredible care of Dr Brooke and her team and everyone who helped Leo along the way🙏🏻 thank you for saving my boy!!! Leo is in remission and looking like the strong, handsome, perfect boy he is! My heart is full. ❤️🙏🏻”

Vonn first shared that Leo was suffering from a type of blood cancer, lymphoma, in an Instagram post on August 18 last year. She also mentioned that he had started chemotherapy and was responding well to it.

Since then, Lindsey Vonn has provided regular updates about Leo. Notably, Leo is Vonn’s first pet, whom she adopted in January 2014. The 2010 Winter Olympics downhill gold medalist is also a pet mother to Lucy and Jade.

Lindsey Vonn spent time with dog Lucy amid her participation at Cortina World Cup

Lindsey Vonn in Women's SuperG at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn brought her dog, Lucy, along with her during her participation at the Cortina World Cup. There, Vonn featured in two competitions - downhill and Super-G events at the Cortina World Cup. While Vonn finished 20th in the downhill, her performance in the Super-G race at Cortina d’Ampezzo wasn’t ideal, where she didn't finish the race.

After competing at the event, Vonn expressed her excitement to be back racing at the World Cup Cortina venue for the first time after her partial replacement surgery. However, she also hoped for a better performance, via an Instagram post, writing:

“Cortina… how I have wanted to be back in the starting gate and to see the peaks of the Dolomites again! You never disappoint😍. Wish I had been able to put together some better runs but I still need some time, training and patience. Good thing is, there are some big races there next year.…👀”

In the post, she also shared major highlights from her time in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, including glimpses of Lucy.

