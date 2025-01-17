Lindsey Vonn shows her love for Cortina d'Ampezzo with three-word note as she takes to the slopes for her third World Cup race after her comeback

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most successful skiers of all time, and she has officially returned to the slopes after six years of retirement. The American has been delivering some strong performances upon her return to racing and is scheduled to compete in Cortina d'Ampezzo this weekend and was quick to show her love for the venue.

For Vonn, the race in Cortina will mark her third World Cup outing since her return. Expectations for the 40-year-old will be running high, as she has previously won 12 races on the Olympia delle Tofane course.

The American herself holds the venue close to her heart. On Friday, January 17, Lindsey Vonn shared a snap of the slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo on her Instagram stories and wrote,

“My happy place."

Vonn led an extraordinary career on the slopes for two decades, winning 82 World Cup races before hanging up her skis in 2019 due to injury issues with her knee. In 2024, the American underwent knee replacement surgery and announced that she would be making a competitive return to the slopes.

Lindsey Vonn opens up on her fall during the downhill training at Cortina d'Ampezzo

In December 2024, Lindsey Vonn competed in St. Mortis, marking her first World Cup race since her return. While there, she finished a respectable 14th in the Super G. After St. Mortiz, the American moved on to St. Anton, where she delighted audiences by claiming fourth place, finishing just outside of the podium positions.

Now, Vonn has arrived in Italy for the Cortina d'Ampezzo stop of the World Cup. On Thursday (January 16), during her downhill training, the 40-year-old suffered a small fall near the end of her run. Speaking to the Associated Press regarding the fall, the skier emphasised that she was fine, saying,

“I’m good. I just caught a lot of air off the second-to-last jump and I just landed and my ski kind of caught funny. My bum is sore but otherwise I’m good. No problem (with the knee). Titanium doesn’t break. All in all, my titanium knee is holding up a lot better than I think anyone would have expected.”

Vonn went on to add that she was feeling faster and better and was hoping to make it onto the podium in Cortina.

“Everything’s getting faster and better, and I’m dialing everything in one day at a time, so hopefully I can get on the podium this weekend.”

The Cortina d'Ampezzo World Cup races are scheduled for this weekend, i.e. January 18 and 19. The downhill race will take place on Saturday, followed by the Super G event on Sunday. Lindsey Vonn is slated to compete in both events.

