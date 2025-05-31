Lindsey Vonn shows off her tennis skills amid skiing off-season

Lindsey Vonn shared a post on her Instagram stories of herself playing tennis at high altitude. Vonn is keeping herself in shape by playing tennis after concluding her season with a record-breaking podium finish in Sun Valley.

Ad

Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist and also has eight World Championships medals to her name. The legendary alpine ski racer returned to action in late 2024, five years after her initial retirement from the sport. She clinched her first World Cup podium since her return in March 2025, finishing second in the super-G.

Vonn is currently enjoying some downtime and recovering amid the skiing off-season. On her Instagram story, the 40-year-old shared a video of herself playing tennis. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Tennis at altitude"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram post (@lindseyvonn/ig)

Lindsey Vonn has her sights set on competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Italy.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn dedicated her Sun Valley podium finish to her mother

Lindsey Vonn's mother played an influential role in shaping her life. From Vonn's early days in the sport to her significant victories, her mom was her biggest supporter. Vonn shared a Mother's Day post to honor her late mother, and wrote:

"Happy heavenly Mother’s Day Mom! Trying to focus all of the ways you were an amazing Mom and not have this day just remind me that you aren’t here anymore. I celebrate you every day Mom and I miss you even more. Love you always ❤️"

Ad

Ad

After her podium finish at the Sun Valley, Vonn got emotional about her achievement. It was not just the sheer emotion of a successful comeback after a career-ending injury; it was much more personal for Vonn. The athlete won the silver medal on the same weekend as her mother's 73rd birthday.

Lindsey Vonn dedicated her win to her mother and wrote on Instagram:

"Reflecting on what I achieved this weekend on a day that would have been my Mother’s 73rd birthday…When I stood in the starting gate Sunday a sliver of sunshine came out and blanketed the first few gates of the course… if only for a second… I knew my Mom was with me.... This is for you Mom!! Happy birthday. I love you."

Ad

The American alpine skiing legend will hope to build on her strong finish to the 2024/25 season and secure a place in the US team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More