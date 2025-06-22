Lindsey Vonn shows off her weekend grind involving pullups

Lindsey Vonn is working hard during the off-season as she looks to get ready for the upcoming alpine World Cup season. The legendary ski racer has set her sights on competing at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics that will take place in February.

Vonn made a comeback to the sport late last year after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery. The revolutionary surgery made it possible for Vonn to return to the slopes after her initial retirement in February 2019. The 40-year-old made history by finishing second in the super-G at the season finale in San Valley in March.

After a great spring season in Italy, Vonn has been enjoying her summer break trying out new things and attending various events, including cycling, playing tennis, and surfing.

In an Instagram story post on June 22, Vonn showcased her physical strength by doing pull-ups.

"The Weekend..."

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/ig)

The athlete was recently also present at the world premiere of the film F1, starring Brad Pitt. The event took place in New York. Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton also played an instrumental role in the film, serving as a producer.

Lindsey Vonn recently shared her workout routine on Instagram

On June 13, Lindsey Vonn shared some insights into her training routine as competition season draws closer. The ski racer shared her training regime in a recent Instagram post, and posted a video featuring some of the exercises she had been doing. She captioned her post:

"Top 6 exercises currently… 1) kettlebell standing oblique crunch 3x15 each 2) low reverse lunge with counter weight FAST 3x20 3) partner or wall throws 13x15 each 4) single leg rear foot elevated squat 4x12 each 5) Swiss ball oblique ball toss (or just hold ball) 3x 10-15 each 6) hip thirst 4x20 hold 1-2 seconds at the top ...."

Lindsey Vonn has competed in four Winter Olympics, making her debut in 2002 in Salt Lake City at the age of 17. Milano Cortino would mark the fifth Winter Olympic Games for the 40-year-old alpine ski legend. Vonn will be looking towards a podium finish and adding another medal to her collection.

One of the most decorated American alpine ski racers of all time, Vonn has a total of three Olympic medals to her name (one gold, two bronze). She also has 82 World Cup wins and 138 podium finishes, with four overall World Cup titles.

