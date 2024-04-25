Lindsey Vonn stars in Dwyane Johnson's latest Project Rock x Under Armor campaign

Lindsey Vonn became the first global ambassador of Dwayne Johnson’s 'Project Rock' in May 2019 shortly after announcing retirement from alpine skiing. The former Olympic champion has now starred in yet another riveting campaign for Project Rock x Under Armour’s latest apparel collection.

When Johnson launched the Project Rock collection with Under Armour for the first time, it quickly shot to fame and became a favorite. The addition of Vonn as a global ambassador added to its popularity, and so it would as the former alpine skier boasts one of the most elegant styles among women athletes.

Project Rock's latest collection is dedicated to fitness enthusiasts, and Lindsey Vonn's Instagram is a testament to her dedication to strength training. The 39-year-old regularly posts videos of her gym training and was the perfect choice to headline the WWE superstar's latest collection, which has been named Underground.

Project Rock posted the video of its Underground campaign on X (formerly Twitter) and Vonn could be seen headlining the campaign in the brand’s latest gym apparel. Alongside her, several other athletes were also part of the video campaign.

The Laureus Award winner also posted a picture of herself on Instagram, donning the Project Rock x Under Armour's Underground collection. She captioned the post:

"Pushed a lot of weight around for @UnderArmour’s new @ProjectRock collection. 🥵💪🏻 The Underground drop is dedicated to you and the people that make you stronger."

Earlier in January, Lindsey Vonn had also posted a sneak peek of the newly dropped collection in her Instagram story. She had claimed that the collection was still in testing mode. Nonetheless, it has finally arrived.

Dwayne Johnson inspires Lindsey Vonn

Premiere Of HBO's "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" - Arrivals

Both Lindsey Vonn and Dwayne Johnson are global superstars. While the former had made her name in alpine skiing and fashion, the latter is a WWE icon, a Hollywood actor and an entrepreneur. Johnson's relentless work ethic which has inspired Vonn a lot.

Earlier in 2019 when Vonn was announced as the first global ambassador of Project Rock, she expressed her high opinion of Johnson. The 39-year-old revealed that she found The Rock's quality of giving 110 percent in everything most inspiring.

“What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110 percent in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100 percent authenticity and 100 percent effort”, Vonn had expressed as quoted by Women's Wear Daily.