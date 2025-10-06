Lindsey Vonn takes on freezing cold plunge in black bikini during day off amid training for Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is currently preparing for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. As she gears up for the Winter Games, the American recently took on a freezing cold plunge dressed in a black bikini during her day off.

Vonn is one of the greatest skiers to have ever taken to the slopes. The 40-year-old made her World Cup debut back in 2001. Over the course of the next two decades, she went on to establish herself as one of the most successful skiers of all-time, winning 82 races, 16 discipline titles, and four overall titles. While the American originally retired from the sport in 2019, she has since made a comeback to the snow.

Currently, Lindsey Vonn is gearing up for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. The skier recently gave fans an inside look into her preparations for the Games, sharing a glimpse of herself diving into a cold swimming pool while dressed in a black bikini. She captioned the Instagram story,

“Day off cold plunge.”

Via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Over the past few months, Vonn has given fans regular updates about her preparations for the 2026 Games. The former Olympic gold-medalist is currently in Chile preparing for the upcoming season alongside coach Aksel Svidal.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on the importance of her comeback

Vonn at the "The Morning Show" season four premier (Image Source: Getty)

While Lindsey Vonn was a dominant force on the slopes between 2001 and 2019, multiple knee injuries forced her to call time on her career after the Are World Championships. Five years later, in 2024, the American underwent a partial knee replacement and subsequently announced her return to competitions.

Upon her comeback, Vonn delivered several impressive results, with the highlight being a silver medal finish in the super G at the Sun Valley World Cup Finals. Speaking about the significance of her successful return, the skier told CNN,

“I think there are a lot of people that thought that I would never be back and I would never be successful again – and I think that I proved to myself, and to them, that I still deserve to be here, no matter if I will be 41 at the next Olympics.”

The Milano-Cortina Olympics are scheduled to take place between February 6 and 22, 2026. Lindsey Vonn has announced that she will be retiring once again post the Games.

