Lindsey Vonn takes up a new role as a member of the board of directors of the United States SailGP Team

Lindsey Vonn has joined the U.S. SailGP Team Board of Directors in a major announcement made by the organization on April 29th.

The SailGP sports league will be moving to Bermuda for the next event, scheduled on May 4-5. The U.S. SailGP team isn't having the best of seasons after a new group took ownership of the team. And joining the new board is alpine skiing legend, Lindsey Vonn, who is already a part owner of Utah Royals FC.

In a statement released by the US SailGP, Vonn expressed that she was excited to become a part of the team. The 29-year-old has been a Red Bull partner for over a decade now and has sailed with them, which grew her interest in the sport, resulting in the move to officially become part of it.

“I’m thrilled to join the Board of Directors for the United States SailGP Team. As a Red Bull partner for nearly two decades, I’ve had the pleasure of sailing with Red Bull and that experience engaged my interest in sailing and encouraged my decision to get involved. As a member of the Athlete Team of advisors for the Avenue Sports Fund, this partnership feels full circle. The energy and vision of the team aligns with the drive I have felt in my career, so I am extremely grateful and excited to take part", Vonn said.

US SailGP Team CEO, Mike Buckley welcomed Lindsey Vonn to the board, expressing excitement on the new collaboration. Buckley, who is a two-time world champion sailor, said:

“Lindsey is one of the greatest athletes of all time, an American icon, and has tremendous business acumen. I am really looking forward to collaborating on how we tap into the passionate racing fanbase and introduce our team and league to new audiences."

The U.S. Sail GP Team was bought by a group led by Buckley, Uber co-founder Ryan McKillen, and Margaret McKillen last November. While Avenue Sports Fund is the lead investor of the team, Vonn will be a member of the Athlete Team of advisors for the fund.

Lindsey Vonn loves Tennis as well

Media Interview Sessions - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Lindsey Vonn's accomplishments in alpine skiing are well known. But the 3x Olympic medalist is an equally avid follower of other sports, particularly soccer and Tennis. The 39-year-old recently attended the Madrid Open 2024 and was amazed at the breathtaking action unfolding on the clay court.

Vonn attended the matches of Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and more in person at the stadium. After the conclusion of her trip, she took to Instagram to express her delight in watching the sport.

"Man, I love tennis! It was my first time attending the Madrid Open and it did not disappoint!", she claimmed.

She also expressed gratitude to Laureua Sports, who had arranged the trip for the skiing legend. Vonn attended the award function and presented the Sportswoman of the Year Award to Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmata.