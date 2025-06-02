Lindsey Vonn teases beginning of summer of preparation with intense training clips

Lindsey Vonn is gearing up for competition season and shared a post on Instagram of herself in training mode. The alpine ski racer shared glimpses of her intense training sessions as she gets ready to build on her impressive showings from last season.

Vonn is currently enjoying her downtime from skiing after her second-place finish at the 2025 World Cup Finals Super-G in Sun Valley.

The 40-year-old Olympic gold medalist made her comeback to the sport after injuries forced her to retire in 2019. Vonn is one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time. She was the first woman from the USA to become the downhill champion at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

In an Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn penned a note reflecting on her year and the physical progress she has made since her comeback. Vonn wrote:

"What a difference a year makes… I’m in a much different place now than I was. Excited about the progress I’m making and the summer of preparation has only just begun 💪🏻💪🏻"

In April of 2024, Lindsey Vonn had a partial knee replacement surgery performed by Dr. Martin Roche. The parts of her bone were cut from her right knee and replaced by two titanium pieces. She returned to competition in late 2024 and capped off her season with a silver medal in her final meet.

Lindsey Vonn is feeling stronger than before after her comeback to the sport after the surgery

Lindsey Vonn made her comeback to the slopes in December 2024. Her focus on recovery and training had a significant impact on her performance, leading to her comeback. Vonn was placed 14th in a Super-G in St. Moritz in Switzerland. Talking about her progress, Vonn said in December 2024 (via apnews.com):

"The last few years of my career were so much different than they are right now. I’m skiing without thinking about my knee, which I really haven’t done since I first tore my ACL in 2013. So it’s been a long time that I felt this good. I’m a little bit older, but honestly I’m a hell of a lot stronger than I once was.”

In March of 2025, Lindsey Vonn secured her first podium finish since the comeback, placing second in the World Cup Finals Super-G at the Sun Valley, Idaho. Reflecting on her journey, Vonn posted on Instagram.

"I DID IT!!!! 🥈P2‼️After everything I’ve been through, I fought my way back on to the podium!! I can’t even start to describe what this means to me… I have been overwhelmed with emotion and support from so many people. I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me!"

The 40-year-old American Olympic legend is enjoying her downtime as the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are just around the corner. The Olympic gold medalist for the USA will try to secure another podium finish at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

