Lindsey Vonn undergoes knee surgery

Lindsey Vonn, 3x Olympic winner and alpine skier champion has revealed in an Instagram video she shared on Monday, April 8, that she has undergone knee surgery. In the video, the 39-year-old skier was wheeled into an operation room where her knees were replaced and she confirmed that the surgery was successful.

Vonn had earlier hinted to fans about her plans to undergo surgery by posting a picture of her wrapped knee on her Instagram Story in 2023. She has been having issues with the damages she got from her skiing career and has undergone many knee surgeries after retiring but has still dealt with wounds over the years.

In the recent video Lindsey Vonn posted on Instagram, she said:

“Well guys, I got my knees replaced….surgery went very well and I will update you with more details soon. Thank you, Dr Roche and your entire team for taking such good care of me.”

A lot of her fans immediately took to the comment section to wish her a quick recovery:

“Best of luck on your recovery! The ice machine is your new best friend!

“Get well soon. My knees are shot from different sports injuries too. Hope to hear how successful your surgery and rehab was and how much better your new knee is so I get over the fear.”

“Heal fast super hero.”

Earlier in 2019, the retired Olympic skier had surgery to fix her damaged lateral collateral ligament but has continued to experience knee issues and later had another surgery in 2022 to treat the problems she got from the 2019 surgery.

Lindsey Vonn continues to prioritize her workouts and self-care

Lindsey Vonn has continued to take her self-care and workouts very seriously and stated that these routines were among her success secrets. The 4x women's World Cup champion has continued to prioritize her routines even as a retired skier and her constant gym exercises have helped her to stay strong.

Lindsey Vonn does take pleasure in her exercises, prioritizes her brain and body, and believes that athletes should do what they love doing.

"Whatever you like doing is what you should be doing," she said (via Women's Health).

The 3x Olympic champion does her workouts three or four times weekly, especially during the morning periods, and also does cardio two or more times per week. She does not run but prefers biking or surfing in warm periods and also walks and lifts sometimes because they help her knees to heal properly after the damage.