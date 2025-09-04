  • home icon
  "Listen to the screams of the girls" - Riley Gaines reacts as high school forfeits match after transgender athlete injures player in shocking incident

"Listen to the screams of the girls" - Riley Gaines reacts as high school forfeits match after transgender athlete injures player in shocking incident

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:55 GMT
Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida.
Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently backed a high school in Massachusetts, which made use of their right and forfeited all field hockey games against a team including male players. The decision was made, citing a shocking incident that left one of the players from Dighton-Rehoboth High School severely injured after enduring a blow from a male player.

In a game between Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School and Swampscott High School in 2023, a player from the former team suffered serious facial and dental injuries after getting hit in the face by a shot from a biological male from the opposite team. Citing the unsettling incident, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School refused to lock horns with Somerset-Berkley, which included biological male players on its roster.

The high school refused to face Somerset-Berkley for the second consecutive time recently. Gaines showed her support for the program and praised their decision. The former collegiate swimmer also criticized the governor of Massachusetts Maura Healey for the state laws allowing male players to compete against the opposite gender.

"A Massachusetts high school has forfeited all field hockey games against a team with a boy after a girl had her teeth knocked out by a male player last year. Bravo, @DRHighSchool 👏🏼 Listen to the screams of the girls in the video. Listen to the screams of the girls, @MassGovernor."
As per the Equal Rights Amendment rules formed in 1979, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) allows a male player to compete on a girls' team if any school has no male teams for the specific sport.

Riley Gaines once praised the captain of Dighton-Rehoboth High School for demanding changes in policy that allow male players to compete in girls' teams

Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida.
Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

After the horrifying incident that left a female player from Dighton-Rehoboth High School severely injured, the captain of the team Kelsey Bain issued a letter to MIAA demanding for revision in policies. Riley Gaines applauded Bain's courage and voiced her support, writing:

"Captain of Dighton-Rehoboths field hockey team sent this letter to MIAA in response to her teammate losing her teeth due to a male playing on the women's team. This is amazing @kelseybain13 !!! We stand with you and your teammates in demanding fair & safe play for women."

The Massachusetts Law also restricts schools from complying with President Donald Trump's Anti-Trans Athlete Executive Order.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
