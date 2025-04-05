"Literally one of my heroes"- Spencer Lee makes feelings known with a heartfelt note as former Olympic gold medalist announces retirement 

Spencer Lee penned a heartfelt note as former Olympics gold medalist Takuto Otoguroa announced his retirement from wrestling. Lee revealed that he looked up to Otoguroa and praised him for his incredible speed and talent.
Takuto Otoguro won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics and also won gold in the World Championships in Budapest in 2018 in the 65kg weight division. Notably, Otoguro has dominated the Asian Circuit for a long time. The Japanese wrestler took fans by surprise when he made a sudden retirement announcement on Instagram.
Spencer Lee reacted to Otoguro's announcement by penning a heartfelt note for the Japanese Wrestler. The American wrestler reflected on their bond and revealed that he met Takuto Otoguro for the first time at the Cadet World Championships in 2014, and they have remained friends since then.
Moreover, Lee expressed how he looked up to Otoguro even though they were of the same age. Spencer Lee lauded the Japanese wrestler for putting forth incredible performances throughout his career and extended best wishes on his retirement.
"Literally one of my heroes even though we are the same age. If you haven’t watched him wrestle do your self a favor and go watch him. Unreal speed and talent. He also whooped up on me last month visiting Iowa City. Love this guy," he wrote.
Spencer Lee Trains with Takuto Otoguro at the University of Iowa
Spencer Lee had the opportunity to train with Takuto Otoguro at the University of Iowa, weeks before the latter's retirement. Otoguro expressed his thoughts about training at the University of Iowa along with Spencer Lee and his teammates on Instagram.
Otoguro thanked everyone and shared how he learned a lot from the Hawkeye mindset and hoped to come back once again.
"Thank you, everyone!I learned a lot from the Hawkeye hard work and mindset. I had a great time. I hope I can come back again. I wish you all the best🤞 Thank you Iowa Guys🤼" wrote Otoguro.
Lee has often spoken about the Japanese method of training and mentioned how it is similar to the American method; however, the only difference is the fact that they switch their partners a lot. Furthermore, he noted how the Japanese are very passionate about wrestling, which is one of the factors that help them dominate in the sport.