"Living my best life out here in the mountains"- Lindsey Vonn soaks up holiday spirit with fun adventure in her 'country era'

The American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared glimpses of her life from the mountains ahead of the summer break from the slopes. In her 4th of July Instagram post, Vonn gave a sneak peek into her life in the country era, enjoying rodeo and being a cowgirl.

Lindsey Vonn is one of the greatest Alpine ski racers of all time, with eighty-two World Cup wins and four overall World Cup titles. Vonn retired from the sport in 2019 due to injuries, but returned to the sport in 2024 after a partial knee replacement surgery. After her comeback, the racer went on to win second place in Super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The 40-year-old American shared glimpses of her life in the mountains through several pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Independence Day. Vonn shared a caption, writing:

"Happy 4th of July America!! 🇺🇸 Living my best life out here in the mountains… went to my first rodeo and might have become a cowgirl… but definitely fully into my country era! 🤠🐎giddy up!! Be safe out there and enjoy the time with family and friends 🇺🇸 🎉 🎇"

Vonn has been doing her side quests after her spring training camp. The legendary alpine ski racer also offered advice to her fans and followers before her 4th of July adventures.

"Rest, don’t quit" - Lindsey Vonn shares advice as she heads to the recovery week

The alpine ski racer offered advice on recovery and training amid her break from the training slopes. She talked about hard work and the need for recovery before announcing her adventures for the 4th of July. Vonn shared an Instagram post earlier this week, writing:

"I talk a lot about hard work but it’s also important to rest. Find balance. Stop and smell the roses. Do things that help your body and mind recenter. You can’t always push yourself to the max 100% of the time. Now I’m heading into a lower intensity week to recover and regroup for the next hard training block. I’m excited for some adventures and to celebrate the 4th of July 🇺🇸🤠And if you’re feeling exhausted remember….rest, don’t quit. You got this!

Lindsey Vonn was recently nominated for the 2025 ESPY award for the Best Comeback Athlete for her phenomenal return to the slopes in the World Cup circuit. Vonn has won four ESPYs, including Best Female Athlete for two consecutive years in 2010 and 2011. In 2019, she won the ESPY award for Best Moment.

