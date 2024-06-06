"Lol the disrespect";"They better add some zeros to that cheque" - Fans react to Puma misspelling Shericka Jackson’s name in latest ad campaign

Shericka Jackson, the fastest woman alive in the 200m, is an unforgettable name with her 16 Olympic and World Championship medals. However, the sprinter's name was recently misspelled by Puma in their latest ad campaign, leaving fans annoyed at the oversight.

Jackson had originally signed with the brand in 2017, ahead of the London World Championships. Usain Bolt had been Puma’s primary Jamaican athlete up till that point, but with the 100 and 200m world record holder retiring, the sportswear brand signed a whole new squad of athletes.

Since signing with Puma, Shericka Jackson has become one of the brand's biggest faces, achieving enviable achievements on the international stage. However, in a recent ad campaign for the sportswear company's Jamaican Paris Olympic team kit, they misspelled Jackson's first name as ‘Shakia’ leaving fans disgruntled at the mistake.

Trending

Reacting to the misspelled name, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

“Lol the disrespect but she looks damn good in that kit. That's a gold medal winning kit.”

Expand Tweet

Another fan joined the conversation to say,

“They better add some zeros to that check.”

Expand Tweet

Here is how other track and field enthusiasts reacted to Puma misspelling Shericka Jackson's name:

“This is embarrassing,” one fan wrote.

“Tell them to put some respect on your name,” another netizen added.

“Now Puma, how did y'all mess this up?” one X user questioned.

“I’m afraid I have to start calling her Shakia now,” one fan joked.

Shericka Jackson unveils Puma’s Jamaican Olympic team kit

Earlier this year, on the 23rd of March, Shericka Jackson and her fellow track and field legends joined Puma at the ISSA Boys & Girls Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, to reveal the country's Olympic kit for the upcoming Paris Games.

Unveiling the kits in front of a crowd of 25,000, Jackson was joined by the fastest woman alive in the 100m, Elaine Thompson-Herrah, the second fastest man of all-time, Yohan Blake, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, former world record holder Asafa Powell and many others.

A couple of days later, Jackson was back in Kingston, this time at the Puma headquarters, where she introduced the team kit to her fellow Olympic hopeful Rushell Clayton. For Jackson, this outing will mark her third Games, where she will be gunning to win her first individual gold medal.