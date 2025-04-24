London Marathon 2025: Schedule, route map, prize money and more

TCS London Marathon 2025 will be flagged off this Sunday, April 27. Over 56000 runners and more will be running through the London streets, crossing the scenic views of the city. It is one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

The prize money this year is the same as in 2024, with $55,000 to be awarded to the winners from each category, $30,000 for the second place, and $22,500 for the third place. A bonus of $150,000 will be offered on running sub 2:02 for men and sub 2:15 for women. A $125,000 bonus for setting a new world record and a $25,000 bonus for elite men and women if they make a new course record.

The marathon will start from Shooters Hill Road near Greenwich Park and move towards Charlton Park Lane and Woolwich Road while passing through Maryon Park and Deptford Park. The run will go through Redriff Road, and the finish line will be at The Mall near St. James Park. The marathon will be a scenic tour of London with an elevation gain of 266ft.

London Marathon 2025: Schedule and return of Eliud Kipchoge

The Elite Wheelchair (Men & women) - 8:50 AM

Elite Women - 9:05 AM

Elite Men - 9:35 AM

Mass event - 9:35 to 11:30 AM

The cutoff time for the marathon is 8 hours.

Eliud Kipchoge is returning to London for the first time since 2020. Kipchoge is a four-time London Marathon winner. Kipchoge, in a recent Instagram post, talked about coming back to the Marathon. He said in the post:

"I’ve always believed the London Marathon is more than a race, it’s a movement. In London, they speak 300 languages, it’s truly a home for every human being in this world. And above all, the London Marathon promotes humanity. That’s why I’m beyond proud to receive the John Disley Lifetime Achievement Award."

"London, it’s so good to be back."

With Eliud Kipchoge, the course record might not be that far-fetched a dream. The course record for the London Marathon is held by late Kelvin Kiptum with a blazing 2:01:25 achieved in 2023.

The Road closures on the Race Day for the London Marathon 2025

London Marathon 2024 London - Source: Getty

Charlton Way and Shooters Hill Road will be closed from 4 AM to 2:30 PM. Meanwhile, multiple places like St John’s Park, Charlton Park Road, Old Dover Road, Little Heath, Charlton Park Lane, and Artillery Place will stay closed from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

Woolwich Church Street and Woolwich Road will witness a road closure from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Trafalgar Road and Creek Road will stay closed from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Evelyn Street, Surrey Quays Road, Salter Road, Brunel Road, and Jamaica Road will remain closed from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

From 8:00 AM onwards, the places that will remain closed are Tower Bridge, The Highway (south side), Narrow Street, Westferry Road, East Ferry Road, Marsh Wall, North Colonnade, Poplar High Street, Commercial Road, and The Highway (north side).

Byward Street and Upper Thames Street will be closed from 7:30 AM to 9:00 PM. Victoria Embankment and 25 Parliament Square to stay closed from 7:30 AM to 10:00 PM.

